Feb. 9 is National Bagel Day, so now is the perfect time to talk bagels. It is estimated that over 200 million people consumed bagels in 2020. I wasn’t surprised by this statistic as I am one of the millions of people who eat bagels on a regular basis for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or whenever I want an enjoyable snack. Bagels are the perfect base to add on whatever tastes and flavors you crave.
Bagels have been a staple since they were first brought to the U.S. by Jewish immigrants. The New York style bagel is postcard-perfect with a crisp, shiny crust wrapping fresh bread with just the right amount of density and chew. Bagels are made from yeasted wheat dough, hand-shaped, boiled then baked in order to achieve the trifecta of textures that make for a great bagel. They can be eaten any time of day but are consumed most often for breakfast or brunch.
What better way to celebrate the bagel than to introduce you to Bagelman Bagel at 1904 E. Fire Tower Road. This location has been open for four years, but partner John Grillo — the Bagelman — owned and operated Boulevard Bagel with his family for over 20 years.
The staff starts bright and early before the sun comes up when bagel makers put on their aprons, and hand shape the dough in 13 flavors including plain, cheddar, combo, sesame, poppy, onion, garlic, salted, jalapeño, great grain, chocolate chip, blueberry and cinnamon raisin. There is a flavor for every mood from cheesy to sweet to salty. And don’t forget you can add a flavored cream cheese, or “smear,” to your bagel. Flavors include plain, light, strawberry, walnut raisin, blueberry, chive, veggie, pineapple walnut, chocolate chip, or spinach garlic. My favorites are a cinnamon raisin bagel with walnut raisin cream cheese and a cheddar cheese bagel with spinach garlic cream cheese with some crispy bacon.
The menu offers a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items from sandwiches piled high with your favorite meats, cheeses and eggs, to BLTs, a deli bagel with assorted deli meats and cheeses, a pizza bagel with gooey melted cheese and pepperoni, and even a fun hot bagel dog which is a bagel stuffed with a Nathan’s all-beef hot dog. Other menu items include omelets and wraps like the curry chicken salad, tomato basil chicken bacon, or the club wrap. They even have hearty soups like broccoli cheese, baked potato or tomato, which can be paired with a classic grilled cheese. Gluten-free wraps are available, too.
They also have fresh salads, homemade pimento cheese, chicken salad, fresh fruit cups, parfaits, cinnamon rolls, muffins and crumb cake, which pairs perfectly with a hot cup of fresh brewed coffee or a cold glass of Simple Natural white or chocolate milk.
There were so many options I was not sure what I wanted to eat first, so why not start with a crowd favorite, the breakfast special. The toasted plain bagel is topped with crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese and eggs. It was a perfect protein-packed breakfast sandwich to fuel a long workday. You can pick bacon or sausage, change up the cheese, and add a smear.
Next I tried a new addition — imported New York pastrami sandwiches and Reubens. You can only get these after 11 a.m. They have limited qualities as they are made fresh, packaged, placed over dry ice and delivered daily from New York. I was lucky enough to snag myself a pastrami sandwich served on Jewish rye bread with a slathering of tangy deli mustard. OK, I was going to say that I sampled the sandwich, but let’s be real people, I’m Italian, and if you put a half pound of pastrami in front of me, this girl will eat that in minutes flat, and that’s what I did.
For those not familiar with pastrami, it’s corned beef that has been brined, seasoned with pepper and spices like coriander, dried and then steamed. The rich red color and texture is indicative of the deep flavors from smoke and sweet coriander. The meat has a snap from the pepper-crusted edges and drying process but is so juicy it melts on the tongue when you eat it. It was easy to see why they have been selling out of this on a daily basis. So, if you want to try this for yourself, get there before 11 a.m.
For the last stop on the Bagelman food tour, I wanted to try something traditional, so I ate the Bagel with lox sandwich. Bagels and lox is a Jewish staple. The sandwich features a melding of transcontinental flavors and traditions. Start with a combo bagel spread with fresh plain cream cheese then top with a generous amount of wild-caught salmon that’s brined and smoked, lettuce, tomato, capers and sliced red onions.
The lox is traditionally Scandinavian as they used to brine and smoke their meats during long winter months, the bagel, of course, has been imported from Europe, the cream cheese is British, and the capers are Italian — so you see how this one dish brings together multiple cultures and continents in every bite.
When you add them together the flavors build and complement each other from the garlicky bagel, luscious cream cheese, smokey, fresh Lox, briny and salty bites of capers, sweet onions and fresh lettuce and tomato. It’s a journey for the senses and I encourage you to try this if you have never had it before, with no passport required.
As you can see, Bagelman did not disappoint with its variety of culinary offerings. The shop is open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, or to place an order for delivery of pick-up, call 252- 689-6000, or visit their website www.ncbagelman.com