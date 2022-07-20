Last week, I was craving a healthy summer meal, so I made a tomato sandwich on white bread with Miracle Whip, salt and pepper, paired it with a glass of sweet iced tea and a steamed ear of fresh corn slathered in dairy-free butter and sugar.

It was transformative, not just because it tasted like heaven, but because it reminded me of my childhood and it connected me to the land. Eating fresh produce that a hard-working farmer planted and harvested helped me to step back in time for a few minutes to my family table.


Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.