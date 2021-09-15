Community is the kind of feeling we get when we eat together. The folks at Community Calzone love bringing people together with food.
Located at 1915 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Suite D, in Greenville, Community Calzone is owned by ECU graduate, Phil Streigold, and managed by Bill Boylan. They have been open since January and already have a large following. Their mission is to focus on great food and support the community by sponsoring Little League baseball teams, high school football and much more.
Their menu is a testament to that mission as it’s like opening up a Pitt County map. It features calzones all named using the community as their guide, from familiar roads to landmarks, school mascots and all of the towns that make up our exciting community.
Calzones date back to the 1700s and originated in Naples, Italy, which just so happens to be where my dad’s family immigrated from, so it’s no wonder I love them so much. They were sold on the streets and intended to be eaten on the go. At that time, calzones were formed by simply folding an uncooked pizza in half before baking it. The dough and fillings have progressed since then into what many of us refer to as a pizza pocket.
Community Calzone makes their own dough several times a day ensuring it’s always fresh. The dough is made with a little bit of yeast and flour and a whole lot of love. I know that sounds cheesy, but making dough is a labor of love, and when you eat really good pizza or calzones and the dough has the perfect combination of crust and chew, you know it was kneaded and prepared properly. The dough is then shaped into a ball and chilled. Then they roll it out, fill it and close it by pinching and sealing all the edges at the top. Then it’s baked for 7 minutes until the crust is golden brown.
The menu is easy to read and broken down by proteins. They have created dozens of calzones with carefully selected fillings for maximum taste. Some popular choices include the Glen, filled with steak, green peppers, onions and Mozzarella cheese. Or maybe you want to go classic Italian and eat the Arlington featuring ham, pepperoni, salami, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Others include the mac N cheese with macaroni and cheese, bacon, and mozzarella. The Emerald is filled with ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. Veggie lovers can enjoy the Greenville with mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, broccoli, pesto, and garlic.
You also can make your own calzone by selecting from their veggies, meats and cheeses. Choices include black olives, pineapple, broccoli, onion, banana peppers, green peppers, jalapenos, mushrooms, potato, spinach and tomatoes. The cheeses include mozzarella, pesto, cheddar, American, ricotta and Parmesan. Meats include steak, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, hamburger, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, salami, turkey or meatballs. There are hundreds of possibilities.
They also have pasta, bone-in and boneless wings, big salads, and fun sides like pesto or spinach cheese bread, breaded mushrooms, mozzarella sticks and pretzel bites. And save room for dessert from fruit calzones to peach cobbler.
I decided to stick with an Italian theme because I was feeling nostalgic. I went for the Blvd calzone featuring sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella cheese. The best part about getting a calzone is when you pull apart the two halves and the cheese stretches out. The smell is intoxicating. The top of the calzone has a nice golden crust and the steam from the fillings inside creates a softer chew allowing for perfect texture in every bite.
Next I tried the beautiful antipasto salad featuring ham, salami, pepperoni, olives, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese atop a mound of chopped lettuce. I drizzled on tangy Italian dressing. The salad was an Italian painting awash with color and bold, bright flavors from savory pepperoni and ham to sharp banana peppers and mellow black olives. It was super filling and healthy.
I hope you saved room for dessert? I ended my food tasting with the popular apple calzone filled with seasoned apples, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with a sweet buttercream glaze. It tasted just like taking of a bite of a warm apple pie. The apples melt into the dough and the sweet glaze on top added just the right amount of sweetness. It was outstanding. You can also have a cherry calzone, cinnamon stix, chocolate chip cookies or peach cobbler.
Community Calzone also offers a variety of specials. On Tuesdays, enjoy two calzones for $14.99. If you dine-in, you can add chips and a drink for $1. Students receive 10 percent off every day with a valid student ID, and law enforcement and first responders receive 50 percent off every day.
Community Calzone is open 11 a.m. to midnight every day. There are times throughout the year that they will stay open later as well. You can dine in anytime or call 252-561-7444 to place a to-go order or have food delivered. Order online through their Facebook page.