If you looked in the food dictionary under delicious, you would see pizza dough and pasta as some of the top ingredients. With a little cooking magic, an assortment of toppings and homemade sauces, these two items can be transformed into delicious meals for any occasion.
CPW’s Fine Food & Spirits at 2422 Stantonsburg Road in the Stanton Square shopping center in Greenville has over 25 years of experience transforming pizza dough and pasta into culinary masterpieces. Located near Vidant Medical Center, the eatery provides a casual, inviting wide-open dining room with an open-air kitchen and a mixture of low-top and high-top tables and comfy, spacious booths.
Ralph Walton has been co-owner since it started in 1995. The elevated menu features a wide array of Italian and American dishes. Some menu items include a chef’s house dip served in a bread bowl with home-fried dipping chips; big, glorious salads such as the raspberry walnut or salmon Caesar; sandwiches like the meatball hoagie; and classic pastas, specialty dishes and oven pizzas. You can come for a quick soup, salad or sandwich for lunch or sit down with the family for dinner.
“We tried to create an atmosphere that is trendy and fun, yet authentic where we serve you tasty home-cooked food with rotating themes and flavors to match your evolving tastes,” Walton said. “Working here for so long allows me the opportunity to watch my staff grow up right before my eyes. They start out as college kids and years later, even after they leave and start their lives, I get to see them get married, have kids, and keep living. This is one of my favorite parts about this job and the second is being able to create and present food to our customers from different regions and introduce them to new tastes and flavors.”
Walton also is an avid traveler and throughout the years has created themed menus called the “CPW’s Road Food Tour” to celebrate cuisine ranging from Caribbean and Pacific Rim to Madi Gras Cajun. The menus rotate about every six weeks. The current menu is the “Seafood Edition” which features items like fish and chips, she-crab soup and Bamonte’s scallops and pancetta based on a dish from Bamonte’s In Brooklyn, N.Y. Made with imported pancetta sauteed with tender bay scallops and tossed in a linguine with a lemon cream sauce, this dish was dreamy from the first bite.
Their massive u-shaped bar at CPW’s has lots of seats and offers a large wine list and full bar service from hand-crafted cocktails to classic drinks. Twelve beers also are on tap. The Blueberry Mojito made with Bicardi rum, fresh blueberries muddled with mint, soda water, and a splash of simple syrup was soft, sweet, bright and refreshing; a great start to any meal.
To start my tasting, I sampled the crab cakes paired with a homemade remoulade sauce. The appetizer includes two cakes made with fresh crab meat mixed with a bit of Panko bread crumbs and spices then pan-seared served with a lemon wedge. “The flavor builds like chord music with high notes and mid notes from the sweet crab to the lemon to the rich sauce,” Walton said. The flavor was superb and fresh and was filled with lots of yummy crab. The remoulade was fashioned after the famous Commander’s Palace sauce and was bright and tangy made with emulsified mayo whipped with egg, oil, Old Bay seasoning, a touch of hot pepper, and lemon juice.
Next up, the classic Italian lasagna starts with creamy ricotta cheese, a seasoned meat sauce, homemade marinara and plenty of melted mozzarella. CPW’s has nailed this one-pound wonder. It has hearty layers of robust and savory flavors all topped with dreamy layers of cheese, baked in the oven and served with the perfect cheesy crust top. I wish you could have smelled the aroma coming off the plate when they brought it to the table.
Now let’s have a pizza pie. I tried the retro garbage pie classic pizza for one. This six-slice pizza starts with a hand-tossed semolina flour crust topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, Italian sausage, black olives and your choice of one extra topping. The pizzas are baked in their 600-degree stone pizza oven. The semolina flour in the crust gives it a crunchy and nutty flavor and all of the toppings were a chorus of flavor piled with melty, gooey cheese. I could eat this one for breakfast, lunch or dinner and always be satisfied. This is one good pizza.
Finally I moved on to the Jambalaya Pasta, which is one of their well-loved signature dishes. Start with jumbo shrimp, sliced chicken, andouille sausage and trinity vegetables, which is a combination of sauteed celery, peppers & onions nestled in linguine pasta tossed in lo-country Cajun-inspired cream sauce. It has layers of beautiful warmth with a spicy nod from the sausage and creole spices including bay leaf and woody thyme. This dish offered up rich and savory lawyers of flavor reminiscent of Louisiana from the seafood/meat/sausage trio and warms the tongue with jazz notes. Make sure you stop by when you can to try one of their themed menu items or enjoy year-round classics and you will be sure to find a food to fit your mood.
CPW’s also features a lunch menu during the week, they are available for catering and can provide as much as you need for your on-site or off-site event. They have an extensive catering menu and can provide you with knowledgeable staff to help you plan your event. They are open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and 4-10 p.m. on Saturday; they are closed Sunday. For more information check out their website www.cpws.biz or call 252-757-7756 to make reservations.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.