I “donut” about you, but I have a sweet tooth and I usually eat something sugary at least once a day in order to function. Many times that sweet option is a donut, from glazed to chocolate-covered to maple and bacon. It seems I’m not alone because it’s estimated that 10 billion donuts are sold and consumed in the United States every year. So of course we celebrate National Donut Day on the first Friday in June.
Duck Donuts, located at 420 E. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville, cranks out an average of 8,000 donuts a week. The first store opened 13 years ago in Duck, N.C. Since then, they have opened a dozen locations in the state and built a following of fans, myself included. The new owner, Jenna Walsh, is excited to showcase a range of donuts. In honor of National Donut Day on June 4, Duck Donuts will be giving away a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut all day. No coupon is needed, but this offer is in-store only and limited to one per customer.
All of their made-to-order selections start with a light vanilla cake style donut that has a soft crust and a fluffy sweet interior. Start with a bare donut then pick a coating, topping and drizzle. Twelve coatings include powdered sugar, chocolate, maple, strawberry, lemon, blueberry, peanut butter, glazed, powdered sugar, vanilla or a seasonal flavor. Next, choose toppings that include rainbow sprinkles, chocolate, shredded coconut, crushed graham crackers, chopped peanuts, Oreo crumbles, chopped bacon or a seasonal topping. Then end with a drizzle of raspberry, blackberry, salted caramel, marshmallow, hot fudge, or the seasonal drizzle. You can add multiple coatings, drizzles and toppings and pay no additional fee.
Just in time for National Donut Day and summer, Duck Donuts has rolled out its new banana assortment filled with bright flavors and colorful toppings. The assortment includes 12 tasty options from a beach ball with vanilla icing, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate drizzle to a chocolate-covered banana and one with banana icing with mini chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle. They also have one with blueberry icing with raspberry drizzle and Oreo pieces and a lemon iced donut sprinkled with powdered sugar. These are just a few of the colorful and fruity donuts making their sweet debut.
I sampled three from the new summer banana assortment. It’s a hard job I know, but someone has to do this for you. My first donut was the colorful banana split. Start with the bare donut topped with banana icing, strawberry and hot fudge drizzle. You could smell the fruit notes of banana and strawberry and it tasted like a banana split without the ice cream. The hot fudge added that extra depth of richness and the strawberry reminded me of that first bite of a just-picked berry.
Then I tried the banana fluffernutter. It is topped with peanut butter icing with banana and marshmallow drizzle. It was packed full of so much sweetness from the creamy peanut butter icing to the gooey marshmallow fluff, it had me singing “Have Mercy.” I’m sure Elvis, who loved his fluffernutter sandwiches, would be singing and hip-swaying after eating this little beauty.
Next up is a donut topped with vanilla icing and topped with crushed Oreo cookies. Well, you had me at Oreo with this one. I am one of those people that take apart the Oreo, eat the middle first, then eat the cookie because I need the sweetness first and want to end with the flavor of chocolate. This donut does just that. You get the vanilla icing like the center of the cookies and you end with Oreo crumbs all over your mouth. It was a perfect donut.
For my last donut, I went for another sinfully delicious one topped with vanilla icing, mini chocolate chips and salted caramel drizzle. “Hello, caramel, it’s nice to see you again. Why, yes, I would love to go out with you.” OK, so I know that sounded cheesy, but do you ever eat something so sweet and delicious that you find yourself having a conversation with your food? Like, thanking it for letting you eat it? Well, this is that donut. The salted caramel gave it an adult feel; add in mini chocolate chips that melt in your mouth and vanilla icing as the high note, you will talk to your donut too.
So as you can see, summer never tasted so sweet at Duck Donuts. And don’t forget that Duck Donuts serves a variety of coffees and espresso-based lattes that go great with that sweet treat. Riptide Roast is their signature dark roast, Lighthouse blend is their light roast, and Sunset Pier is their decaf roast. You can also select from various lattes, milkshakes or frozen drinks. And for those that need dairy-free, they can make your drink with almond milk.
Make sure to stop by Duck Donuts anytime you need a sweet tooth fix, a coffee fuel stop, or you’re survived another home school day with your kids, you did great at work and deserve a reward or you need some sweet treats for your next dinner party.
Duck Donuts is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. They can cater your next event or choose them for your wedding and serve donuts instead of cake. They are partnered with Uber Eats, Grubhub, Doordash and Takeout Pros. You can also call ahead, order online and they provide curbside service. For more information, check out their website www.duckdonuts.com, or call 252-689-6305.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.