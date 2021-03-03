Many people eat to live, but I live to eat. The adventure of finding a great little restaurant is just as enjoyable as eating the food that they serve. Even more fun is getting in the car and taking day trips and finding new diners, drive-ins and dives, which usually offer knock-your-socks-off food that you end up talking about for years. This brings me to my next food stop, EAT 23 Cafe at 2516 E. 10th St. in Greenville.
The restaurant has been open for close to two years and offers a combination of homestyle cooking with a twist on recipes inspired by different parts of the state. Owner Mike Duncan has been in Greenville for the last six years and has over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry. The menu pays tribute to diners and small cafes that skirt the landscape and features Mike’s top 23 items all with a down-home, Southern twist. Along his travels, Mike would try a dish he loved and then recreate it to bring out tastes and flavors that already make North Carolina a culinary destination for so many people.
The menu is like opening up a map of flavor destinations from breakfast sweet to savory brunch. They scramble eggs, load omelets, deliver eggs Benedict and even roll breakfast burritos. Choose specialties like the popular avocado toast or buttermilk pancakes, French toast made with sourdough bread, sandwiches, big, juicy beautiful burgers, classic tater tots and so many more dishes that serve up cheesy, flavorful and just plain diner magic. The menu has expanded since the initial 23 menu items, but if you want to start there, just look for the green 23 symbols under the items inspired by that state’s small cities and towns.
I am going to be showcasing some of their new menu items. To start I had to have chocolate chip cookie pancakes. Start with four luscious buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips, stacked high, drizzled with chocolate syrup then dusted with crushed up chocolate chip cookies. It was a breakfast rush of morning sweetness and I love the flavor of the butter crisped top mixed with the fluffy inner pancake and then the crunchy top note from the cookies. It definitely has the morning fuel you need to get through the day.
Next, I tried a breakfast classic, the country ham breakfast platter that starts with a generous helping of country style cured ham, two scrambled eggs, home-fries and two grilled and buttered pieces of thick sourdough bread. I’m pretty sure that description alone will tell you how this one tastes. My favorite thing about this type of breakfast platter is how it manages to meld all the morning tastes we crave from salty to sweet: creamy, fluffy earthy eggs; salty, chewy cured ham; crispy bold potatoes sauteed with little bits of sweet onion; and the buttery base of crusty, Sourdough bread. You can change up the meat to sausage or bacon and change up the sides to hashbrowns or grits.
I moved to lunch and tried the sausage dogs, which is enough food for a small army. Start with two fat, juicy pork and beef polish kielbasa dogs that have been grilled, put them in a bun and top them with a heap of homemade chili, sauteed onions, slaw and mustard. I love the snappy crust on grilled hotdogs and when you bite into them, the flavor juices run out and mix with sweet briny slaw and onions, bright mustard, and meaty chili. Pair it with tater tots and it’s hard to not get messy with this one!
Lastly, I tried a classic that is served up in diners all over North Carolina, shrimp and grits. Everyone has their own twist to this coastal classic and this one starts with a big helping of cheesy buttered grits mixed with chopped bacon and sauteed green peppers and onions. Then top with seasoned and sauteed shrimp, sliced andouille sausage, and a sprinkle of chopped chives. This was a bowlful or Southern soul with an added twist of sausage. The grits were creamy and flavorful with the smokey hints of bacon, sweet peppers and onions. And add some snappy, meaty sausage and succulent and juicy shrimp on top. This dish is earthy, warm, with a bit of smoke and heat. I love that they added in sausage for a Southern surf/turf style shrimp and grits.
And don’t forget to add some liquid food to your meal with a great cup of coffee. Eat 23 serves Java Estate coffee out of Wilmington. They even have their own flavor called Home Blend which can only be found here. You can sample as many coffees as you want in order to find your perfect brew. They also just started serving a rotating menu of sweet additions from a tart Key lime pie or chocolate meringue pie.
EAT 23 Cafe also offers weekly specials on Monday providing all teachers and students 25 percent off their meal. And if you adopt a pet through Pitt County Animal Services or another local shelter, just bring in your adoption paperwork and Mike will buy you a free meal. The cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. You can order through Grubhub or call for curbside service or dine in. And don’t worry, there is way more than 6 feet between tables and they are COVID compliant. For more information, call 252 364-1919, check out their website www.eat23.com, or follow them on Facebook.