When I think of the word rodeo, I think of sunshine, cowboy hats, horses, bulls and loads of fun. What if you added some amazing food trucks and scratch-made food? Now that is what I’m talking about. Over the next few months, I will have the pleasure of introducing you to many food trucks that call Greenville home.
Located at the corner of Evans Street and Fire Tower Road in Greenville, you will find a rodeo worthy arena with food trucks saddled up and ready to feed your hungry souls with their family favorites. Once is Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. Headed up by owner Fred Everett, aka “Uncle Fred,” has a well-equipped truck filled with big flavor taking you right back to the “bites that bring you home.”
Everett opened Uncle Fred’s a year ago to bring his family favorites to the masses. He moved from a sales job to a food job. He has been cooking all his life, so what better way to feed some souls than to start a food truck. He started his truck a few months before the pandemic and shutdowns, so his first year was a challenge to build a base of followers and he had to navigate the many health measures COVID brought along with it. He had no fear, put on that cowboy/food service hat and got to cooking.
Everett specializes in Caribbean and Southern cuisine. The menu isn’t long, no need for fancy menus, just a simple whiteboard with a few staples that hit big with flavor and appeal. Entrees include roast beef, smothered chicken, jerk chicken and gumbo with chicken and sausage. All dishes except the gumbo come with traditional Caribbean peas and rice and a choice of two sides. These include Southern comfort favorites of collards, cabbage and macaroni and cheese. Giddy-up Partners, let’s get to some good eating!
Before I started eating, I wanted to try one of their beverages, the Pineapple Fanta. I have had the orange one before, but this one popped with citrusy pineapple notes and was syrupy sweet. For food, I started with the crowd favorite, the smothered chicken. Start with a dark meat baked thigh and leg placed atop seasoned peas and rice and topped with thick pepper gravy. Pair this dish with homemade macaroni and cheese and collards. The chicken was tender as dark meat always seems to stay juicier. The luscious gravy was bold and stood up well to the rice and peas, but really there are more like beans, a traditional Caribbean staple dish, a softly spiced side that is paired with many foods.
The macaroni is made with freshly shredded cheeses which will remain a secret and baked until the edges and top have that nice baked shell and underneath is gooey cheesy heaven. That is the tell-tale sign or a good scratch-made macaroni and cheese. The mac and cheese, collards and cabbage are meat-free so vegetarians can rejoice knowing they can have their greens without any ham hock. The spices are earthy with a nice seasoned back note full of summer heat, a bushel full of taste in every bite.
Next, I tried the sausage gumbo which is a nod to Louisiana with its diverse flavors of Creole and Cajun made with chicken Andouille sausage, chopped chicken as well as beef and chicken sausage, onions, garlic and spices. This seasoned and stewed mixture is ladled atop seasoned white rice. Enjoy layered flavor profiles that build upon one another from the heat from the sausage to the mellow chicken and the rich, tangy red stew gray.
Don’t forget to end with a sweet treat. Choose from honey bun cake, banana pudding or, my favorite, the lime cake. The fluffy cake is flavored with fresh lime and topped with a thin crackly layer of frosting that tastes like a sweet sugar crusted top. It was soft, summery and bright with pops of fresh-squeezed lime. I may or may not have hidden two slices from my significant other and devoured them later that evening. What happens at the food rodeo stays at the rodeo.
For more information on Uncle Fred’s Food Truck, check them out on Facebook to find out exact locations and menu updates or call 252-258-8091. If you want their food delivered, contact D’s Delivery Service by calling 252-590-1201. They will deliver the food within an 8-mile radius within Greenville and Winterville. Keep reading Hot Dish in the next few months to meet some more food cowboys that call the Food Truck Rodeo home.