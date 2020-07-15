The word family has taken on a whole new meaning this year as we navigate the unfamiliar terrain that is 2020. We are staying home more, gathering around the dinner table seeking safety and comfort in both family and food because these are two things we trust.
If you are ready to get back out into the world and venture back to restaurants seeking a down-home family feel, then head over to Famiglia Italian American Cuisine located at 740 West Fire Tower Road in Winterville. They serve fresh Italian-American cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.
“Famiglia” means family in Italian and every meal is made from their family to yours. The restaurant was founded by Andrew Harris, John Furci, and additional business partners four years ago.
The Furci family heritage is from Calabria and Sora, Italy, so you are guaranteed to get a meal with authentic taste. The menu features a wide variety of food including appetizers, NY style brick oven pizzas, soups, fresh salads, pasta dishes like Seafood Fra Diavolo or entrees such as the dreamy Three Cheese Manicotti, build-able pasta dishes and Italian desserts.
Enjoy two of their appetizers that offer up summer in all its colorful glory from the anipasto platter with salami, pepperoni, ham, black olives, pepperoncini, stuffed cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and pesto, or the Caprese plate featuring sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, all drizzled with olive oil.
Now is the perfect time to leave the house, mask in hand and venture out into the sunshine seeking these amazing foods to cool you off and feed your summer souls.
To start my food tour, I tried their salad of tomorrow made with mixed greens, topped with pickled onions, candied sliced almonds, mandarin oranges, and sliced strawberries served alongside a scratch-made apple cider vinaigrette dressing.
This taste of summer salad was colorful, fresh and vibrant with citrus-sweet bursting fruit flavor paired with a tart and tangy dressing. This salad was a great introduction to summer flavors.
Next, I tried one of their current specials, the Steak Pizzaiola for only $10. Start with marinated and grilled flank steak paired with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, and onions in a spicy tomato sauce topped with shaved Parmesan cheese. This feisty summer dish had tender and savory steak sidled up to earthy mushrooms and peppers all in a spicy heat-building tomato based sauce.
If you like your summer dishes with a good amount of heat, then this is your dish. You can always cool it down with a glass of red wine from their extensive wine list or order an ice-cold beer on tap.
Famiglia is known for their brick oven pizzas and have a variety of sizes and toppings to choose from so you can enjoy pizza night in their dining room or yours.
All summer long Famiglia will be offering a $20 pizza special featuring a one-topping large pizza paired with a six pack of canned beer. You can choose from Pitt Street, Nauti Dog just to name a few or any of their domestic or imported beers on-hand.
Don’t want to come inside? Then drive-up to their convenient side pick-up window for easy access. They even provide curbside service.
They also offer daily specials. Tuesday is buy one, get one half off on build-your-own pizzas. Wednesday is half price off of wine by the glass or bottle. Thursday, enjoy $3.50 draft beers and kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree. Friday, enjoy half price appetizers with a purchase of a bottle of wine. On Saturday students and military get 10% off their meal. Sunday while your are enjoying those yummy breakfast favorites, enjoy $3 mimosas (they are offered Saturday and Sunday) and $5 Bloody Mary’s, or buy one, get one half off large pizzas.
Famiglia is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information or to make reservations call, 252-689-6330 or check out their website, www.famiglianc.com.