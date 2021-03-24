We all love to eat, but food often tastes better when eating it raises money for a good cause.
The Pitt Community College Foundation is giving folks a chance to do just that this weekend with its first Food Truck Fair at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 3901 N.E. Greenville Blvd.
The event will feature a collection of area food trucks that offer a variety of good eats from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $5 cash per vehicle, which will go to the foundation, and each vendor will donate 10 percent of the day’s sales as well. The foundation uses the money for scholarships and programs to help students attend college.
Visitors will get a complete menu and can exit their vehicles to check out the trucks and place their orders in a safe, outdoor, socially distanced atmosphere. All vendors accept debit and credit cards in addition to cash. Here is a sampling from participating vendors:
Bill’s Hotdogs
A fixture in eastern North Carolina food culture for generations, most everyone who has tried Bill’s has a story to tell about tasting the snappy fried red hotdog for the first time. It’s a little spicy, a little salty, a little sweet, and everything in between. Menu: Hot dogs $2; sausage dog $3; french fries $2.50; pork skins $4; chips, drinks and snack cakes $1.
Anita’s Taqueria
Owner Edwin Carbajal and family have been serving up authentic dishes from their home country for more than 10 years, imparting their traditional vibrant and colorful flavors. They specialize in burritos, nachos, sope, quesadillas, Mexican style sandwiches called tortas, salads and gorditas, which are handmade pan-fried corn pockets stuffed with meats. Menu: Tacos, four for $12; cheese quesadilla $6; cheese and meat quesadilla $7; fully loaded quesadilla $9; gorditas, three for $11 (meat options: steak, marinated pork with pineapple, chicken, chorizo and cactus); drinks $1.
PreVail
For the last year, Matt Cole and wife, Shaina, have been serving up a variety of tasty Hawaiian inspired street fare from the PreVail Hawaiian Street Food truck. Menu items include a variety of inventive and delicious dishes inspired by Japanese, Asian, Polynesian, and Hawaiian flavors. Menu: Three bulgogi beef tacos $10 (melted white cheese, tomato & fried onions); Japanese fried chicken burger $10 (sweet pickle, aloha sauce & ramen crunch); Luau Kalua shredded pork plate $10 (Hawaiian bbq sauce, sake rice, asian slaw and king’s roll); Hawaiian ice cream sandwiches $3.50; Drinks $2.
Carolina Chicken & Waffles
Frederica Bell, affectionately nicknamed “Ms. Fred,” shares ownership of this Washington-based business with her five children since the summer of 2019. They are known for serving their family’s secret all white meat chicken recipe, waffles in a variety of flavors and Ms. Fred’s famous lemonade. Menu: Family famous chicken $10 with classic waffles (4 strips or 2 boneless thighs); Family famous waffles: $3 (cinnamon, pecan, bacon, chocolate chip or blueberry); Carolina Chicken & waffle sandwich meal with cajun fries $8; Family famous sides: $3 (cajun waffle fries, sweet potato fries); Fresh squeezed lemonade $2; Sweet tea or bottled water $1. (Saturday only)
Zay’s Place
Isaiah Turner started his full-service food truck two years ago offering American, soul, seafood and Jamaican cuisine made fresh daily. He also offers home-cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Menue: Chicken philly $9; patty melt $7; shrimp po’boy $9; turkey BBQ sandwich with slaw $6; Italian sausage $10; Krispy Kreme doughnut cheeseburger $10 (with bacon add $1); fries $3, ultimate fries $5; water and soft drinks $2, tea and lemonades $3-$7.
Williams Catering & Grill
This Greenville outfit offers a variety of dishes to choose from including crunchy and cheesy nachos or classic hamburgers and chicken sandwiches. Menu: Philly cheesesteak sub $10; turkey sub $8; boneless chicken breast sandwich, fries and drink $9; hamburger, fries and drink $7; nachos with cheese $4; cheesy fries with bacon $5.
The Rock Food Truck
An outgrowth of Rock Springs Center, the truck has been serving up culinary delights from the catering and conference center west of Greenville. From weddings to work conferences, their food truck is an extension of the facility and includes a sampling of their in-house elevated Southern cuisine. Menu: Bang’n chicken wrap $9; bang’n shrimp tacos $10; cilantro lime steak bowl $9; loaded waffle bowl $9; Rock burger $10; fried okra or seasoned fries $3, mac & cheese $4; drinks $2. (Saturday only)
Hudson’s Pit Stop
Hudson’s offers up treats to satisfy fair food cravings at the fair grounds. Grab an eastern North Carolina favorite, a roasted ear of corn, a roasted turkey leg and more: Turkey leg $13; roasted corn $4.
The Kona Ice
Owners Jim & Bunny Pounds have been Kona Ice aficionados since joining the business in 2010. Customers can customize their shaved ice with the Flavorwave, a patented flavor dispenser built into the side of every truck to enjoy the 10 most popular flavors including Tiger’s Blood, Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon Wave, Groovy Grape, Strawberry’d Treasure, Island Rush, Ninja Cherry, Orange ya Happy and Pina Colada: Klassic $3, King $4, Color change $5, Kowabunga $6, ice cream treats $3.
Gregory’s Concessions
Choose from a variety of authentic State Fair inspired items from the Gregory’s Concessions truck, including sweet and indulgent treats from sticky cotton candy to funnel cake: Candy apples $4, cotton candy $5, popcorn $4, lemonade $5, funnel cake $6, fried Oreos $6.
I look forward to attending and eating some amazing food and supporting Pitt Community College in the process. Visit www.pittccfoundation.com or contact John Bacon the Annual Fund/Alumni Director with Pitt Community College at 493-7229 for more information.