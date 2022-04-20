Godfather’s Dogs, Burgers, Italian Sausage and More at 4125 A Old Tar Road in Winterville is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Almost at the corner of Old Tar and Fire Tower roads, it is easily accessible to all areas of Pitt County.
Owners Charlie and Lauren LaMantia also are proprietors of Cucina LaMantia, the 14-course, no menu dinner restaurant on Memorial Drive. They have enjoyed community support over the last few years and they have become part of Greenville’s culinary fabric. Charlie and Lauren are excited for year two to continue to share their New Jersey-style food with Greenville.
The original menu features entrees with a Northern feel, from all-beef Sabrett hot dogs from the Bronx with natural casings that are New York’s No. 1 hot dog, a variety of Italian sausages and big, beefy burgers made-to-order — and Godfather’s places their burger on the bun opposite from everyone else, so when you get your burger, it’s not upside down, it’s the right way to eat a burger. The juices soak into the bread but don’t make it soggy. Come find out for yourself when you try one.
They also have thick-cut steak fries crispy and ready for toppings from homemade chili, melted cheddar cheese, gravy or topped with pizza sauce and melted Mozzarella. Godfather’s uses high-end ingredients, premium cuts of meat, gourmet potato buns, pizza bread and New York hoagie-style rolls, and the sweet relish and chili are homemade. The menu now features chicken sandwiches and cheesesteaks. You can add on as many free toppings to your burgers and chicken sandwiches as you want from lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions (raw or cooked), sweet onion sauce, sauerkraut, peppers (sweet or hot), ketchup, yellow or spicy mustard, mayo, homemade relish, honey mustard, BBQ sauce or fresh mushrooms. And don’t forget about that relish and chili.
So let’s get started with some classic chili cheese fries. You didn’t think I was going to go plain did you? Go big or go home, or at least that’s what the Godfather would say. The thick, steak-cut, crispy salt and peppered fries are deep fried on the outside with a pillowy potato center. Then they add a heavy portion (there can never be enough cheese) of melted cheddar sauce, or as they call it up north, “whiz.” It was a summer-sun-filled Jersey Shore kind of dish with heavenly aromas indicative of baseball games, cookouts or standing at a hot dog vendor on the crowded streets of New York City. It is a fork-necessary dish unless you want to go hands-out and get messy. The bean-free chili with a slight heat is the perfect add-on. Godfather’s also features plain steak fries, cheese fries, disco fries with brown gravy and mozzarella cheese or pizza fries with pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Now let’s talk about all of the new menu items like chicken sandwiches with names that pay tribute to the cult classic movie, “The Godfather,” with names like the Boss Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with a hand-battered, fried, seasoned chicken breast tossed in a buffalo sauce. You can also enjoy the DeNiro Grilled Chicken Sandwich or the Pacino Fried Chicken. I tried a classic grilled chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, fresh garden tomatoes, mayo and two strips of crispy bacon all between a soft potato bun. The chicken breast is tender and juicy and the perfect protein-packed vehicle for your favorite toppings. It did not disappoint.
Moving on, let’s try one of their new cheesesteaks. It was just a matter of time before Godfather’s added on another northern classic. Made with premium shaved ribeye meat that comes from seven miles outside of Philadelphia, Pa., you know you are getting authentic “Philly cheesesteak” flavors every time. The bread is also a hoagie roll straight from Long Island. You can add on your favorite cheese from American to melted “whiz” cheese, mozzarella, provolone or Swiss. I love how the bread has a nice crisp outside with soft inner flesh that has been slightly moistened by the meat. When you take a bite, it all melds together for a perfect bite. It’s all about the meat-cheese-bread ratio. You know when you know, and Godfather’s knows how to make them just right.
Other options for cheesesteaks include the Original Philly with cheese sauce, peppers and onions, the Pizza Cheesesteak with pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, or the Charlie Cheesesteak with hot peppers, sliced fried potatoes, cooked onions, American cheese, ketchup and mayo. There is also the Chicken Cheesesteak with grilled and sliced chicken breast with cooked onions, peppers and melted mozzarella cheese and the Disco Cheesesteak with brown gravy, melted mozzarella cheese and cooked onions.
As you can see, the food at Godfather’s Dogs, Burgers, Italian Sausage and More in Winterville is sure to fill you up and keep you coming back. It’s a great dinner spot or lunch spot for the whole family. Come by and enjoy a family dinner in a fun and inviting atmosphere. Godfather’s is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. They have indoor dining, outdoor dining, take out and curb service. You can order Godfather’s at their website, through Takeout Pros, DoorDash or GrubHub. For more information, call 252-364-8038, check out www.godfathersnc.com or follow them on Facebook, TikTok or Instagram.