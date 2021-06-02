It’s pretty safe to say that most of us have seen the movie, “The Godfather.” We find ourselves repeating famous lines like “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” or “leave the gun, take the cannoli.” It’s a great film with its Italian influence and still to this day is a cult classic. This brings me to this week’s Hot Dish, which in just a few short months has built its own cult following.
Godfather’s Dogs, Burgers & Italian Sausage is located at 4125-A Old Tar Road, almost at the corner of Old Tar and Fire Tower roads on the Greenville-Winterville border. Owners Charlie and Lauren LaMantia also operated the widely popular Cucina LaMantia. Their new endeavor was always part of their original plan.
While Cucina LaMantia offers unique 14-course meals and a fine-dining feel, Godfather’s opened in April as a hot dog and hamburger joint. Charlie and Lauren hail from northern New Jersey, so the menu features all things northern from all-beef Sabrett hot dogs with natural casings that are New York’s No. 1 hot dog to the gourmet buns, homemade relish and chili along with fries served in a variety of ways. The menu is what I would call elevated diner food.
Charlie has loved working in the restaurant industry and he and his wife are excited to bring a little taste of New Jersey to North Carolina. At Cucina LaMantia, Charlie is always in the kitchen, so he only has time talk with his dinner guests at the end of the meal. At Godfather’s, he gets to be front and center, serving food to tables, meeting repeat customers, and being part of the action he helped build.
“I’ve always said you get out what you put into something, and Lauren and I have put our passion for service and food at the center of our business model. We use high-quality ingredients and serve great food. It’s that simple. We genuinely love what we do and my favorite part about what we do is seeing the satisfaction on customer’s faces at the end of the meal when they are happy and content and fed, just like we do for our family,” Charlie said.
The menu features all-beef Sabarett hot dogs, burgers, fries and drinks. You can add on extra toppings and flavors to take your burgers and dogs up a notch. And they offer a variety of condiments from traditional yellow or spicy brown mustard, zingy ketchup, homemade relish and chili. They also have your favorite sodas from Sunkist and Mountain Dew to Pepsi Zero and Tropicana lemonade as well as sweet and unsweetened iced tea.
The Italian dog is served in a handmade thick pizza bread stuffed with a fried Italian dog, sauteed green peppers, onions, sliced and fried potatoes, ketchup and mustard. The condiments add a umani touch, mixing salt from the hot dog, sweet and sour notes from the peppers, onions and ketchup, and that little bit of starchy balance from the salt-and-peppered potatoes and yeasty pizza bread.
Moving on, let’s talk about that famous Sabrett’s dog. The slender hot dog is deep-fried so the natural casing is blistered and when you take a bite and snaps in your mouth. That snappy bite is what makes these dogs so special. You can add on any flavor to elevate your dog, from homemade chili without the beans, cheese, bacon, onions raw or cooked, sweet or hot peppers, and tangy sauerkraut. The thick gourmet bun from New York is an added touch.
I went straight for one of my favorite dishes that was cooked in my Italian house several times a month, an Italian sausage sandwich served in pizza bread with peppers, cooked onions, sliced and fried potatoes, ketchup and mustard. It tastes similar to the Italian hot dog with all the layers of flavor, but Italian sausage is thicker, richer and has flavors of fennel, anise and a smoky earthiness that only Italian sausage offers. Think of it as the “Godfather” of hot dogs.
Now it’s time to talk burgers. It all starts with premium ground beef, hand patted and grilled medium-rare to medium or cooked to your liking and served on gourmet thick potato buns. The burger is placed on the bun opposite from how everyone else does it, so when you get your burger the juices soak into the bread but don’t make it soggy. Choose from classic hamburgers or cheeseburgers. You can add on free toppings from crisp iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, raw or cooked onions, sweet or hot peppers. Next, you can add on crispy bacon slices, meaty bean-free chili, or go for double and add on another juicy patty. You can also get your burger pizza style topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese plus two mozzarella cheese sticks.
Before we end, I have to tell you about the disco fries. No, the fries aren’t dancing, but you might do a happy dance when you’re done eating them. All fries start with thick steak cut crispy salt-and-peppered potatoes, deep-fried on the outside with a pillowy center. Then, you add on a healthy pour of brown gravy and melted mozzarella cheese. Gravy-topped fries are a big thing in New Jersey. I grew up in a home with northern parents, so we ate a lot of gravy on our fries, so I was excited to dive in. It is a fork-necessary dish and a crowd pleasure for sure. You can also have chili cheese fries, plain fries, or Parmigiana fries with pizza sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
As you can see, the elevated diner food at the new Godfather’s Dogs, Burgers & Italian Sausage in Greenville is the perfect dinner or lunch spot for the whole family. It is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. They have indoor dining, outdoor dining and take-out. Call 252-364-8038, check out their website at www.godfathersnc.com, or follow them on Facebook.