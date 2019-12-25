Today, many of us celebrate the magic and wonder of Christmas. We join family and friends, exchange gifts, share prayers and meals together. I am reminded how lucky I am to a roof over my head and food to eat. I have never wondered where my next meal will come from or where I’m going to sleep. Growing up, my godmother, Michelle Embree, managed a soup kitchen. My family and I helped out there often. We brought food, prepared meals, prayed with the less fortunate and served them food on many holidays.
Today as we celebrate Christmas, we should be reminded that as we are fed, others go hungry because hunger never sleeps. The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina estimates that over 34,000 people in Pitt County are food insecure. About 8,000 of those are children are under the age of 18. Each week I am blessed to eat delicious food and tell you about it in Hot Dish. This week, I wanted to turn the tables and instead of local restaurants feeding me, I want to feed others.
On Saturday, I joined volunteers and helped prepare meals at JOY Soup Kitchen located at 700 Albemarle Ave., which has been in operation for 23 years. Their mission is to establish, organize, operate and promote facilities and services in Pitt County for the benefit of the poor and other persons. They serve more than 100 meals per day, 25,000 meals per year and are the only soup kitchen in Greenville.
The building is nestled in the heart of downtown Greenville and is in walking distance from Community Crossroads shelter and the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Activity Center, allowing easy access for those in need. Manger Vivian Bryant has been working there for 16 years and enjoys the ability to help others doing what she loves.
JOY (Jesus, Others and You) is open six days a week and serves lunch Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m., an evening meal on Tuesday and Thursday from 5-6 p.m. (except the second Tuesday of the month) and lunch on Saturday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Anyone who needs a meal can come in, sign in with their first name and age and enjoy a hot, nutritious meal, no questions asked; they never turn anyone away.
Have you ever heard the saying that it takes a village? Well, this well-orchestrated operation would not be possible without a village of givers and volunteers providing the products and services needed.
“Food is not our problem. Pastor Rodney Coles helps ensure food is donated,” Bryant said. “But we need additional donations including monetary donations in order to keep our lights on, as well as other needs. We are in need of paper products, takeout boxes, kitchen supplies, foil, plastic silver-wear and napkins.”
Many organizations donate on a regular basis including Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly, Longhorn Steakhouse, Red Lobster, Panera Bread, Fresh Market, as well as various churches and charity groups.
Each year, JOY provides a holiday meal the Saturday before Christmas. I joined the staff and more than 30 volunteers. I worked the food service line first, boxing hundreds of meals. The meals consisted of chicken, pork chops, beef, rice, green beans, corn, potatoes, macaroni and cheese and collard greens along with rolls, dessert, and bottled water. The energy was in full swing as we sang Christmas carols.
I met a wonderful group of women from the Church of Latter-Day Saints who donate at least 10 hours per week at various locations. I stood next to Sister Petrie as well as Sister Thibaudeau, Sister Smithson and Sister Allen. Several of the volunteers had sweatshirts with the word “Love” on them. This word was told to me by many of the volunteers including Karen Stephenson, who has worked at JOY for two years and serves on the board. “This is my home away from home. I love working here and in the 50-plus years I have been in the food business, I have never loved a job more,” Stephenson says.
We boxed 380 meals that were delivered to the senior citizens and several hundred more prepping for 11 a.m. lunch. The line formed quickly outside and consisted of men, women and children from all walks of life. I met an older women named Peggy who has been down on her luck and struggles with health issues. She lives off a fixed income, receiving some assistance, but it’s not enough, so she frequents the soup kitchen often. “I am thankful that God has allowed me to be here to live another year. It’s a blessing to receive a blessing such as these meals.”
I handed out hundreds of plates of food to patrons over the course of a few hours. Some of the women fed were Pam and Rashedia, who are regulars and grateful for every meal and the assistance they receive. After their meal, patrons could visit the mini pantry on the back tables and take home fresh bread, fruits, vegetables, meats and canned goods.
The soup kitchen assists in the community in various other ways including providing food vouchers and resource service through the Community Unity Network and blood pressure, HIV and dental screenings on various occasions. They also provide kid-friendly art and food projects as well as other monthly services.
My parents and Aunt Michelle taught me how important it is to give back to others and have compassion. I feel their spirit with me this Christmas. I think my parents are smiling down from heaven right now knowing their mission has lived on through me and the many staff and volunteers at JOY. For more information, visit their website joysoupkitchen.org or call to volunteer (252) 561-7519. May each of you have a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year!