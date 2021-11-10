Coffee, tea and spice. When I think of these commodities, I think back to the spice trade and the intersection and immersion of food cultures all over the world.
Coffee and spice trade dates back to the 14th and 15th century. Historians have often referred to the spice trade as the “beginning of globalization,” as it established maritime trade routes between Europe, China, India, Arabia, and North and East Africa. Spices, coffee, and tea have deep roots in African culture and are interconnected in their cultural footprint on the food world map.
There is a new restaurant in Greenville that takes these three resources and showcases them in all of their depth and historical importance. Coffee + Spice located at 1025 West Fifth Street in Greenville has been open since the beginning of September. Housed in a quaint refurbished brick building with soaring ceilings and old world charm, they are a local, neighborhood coffee shop and restaurant “promoting the history, origins, and travels of spices and the significance of community.”
The business is family owned and operated by Alicia, Bianca, Marvin and Lititia Mckesson. “We wanted to create a community focused gathering spot that offered more than just coffee and tea. We wanted to create a culinary experience that reflects the cultural history for West Greenville residents,” Alicia says.
The executive chef is J’Quan Moore who has been cooking since he was young. He has a passion not only for food and dessert creation, but presents artfully displayed food on thick, black pottery-style plates creating a beautifully visual immersion of food and culture.
Let’s start with coffee. The base for all of their drip coffee comes from Little Waves Coffee Roasters in Durham. The company just won Roast magazine’s micro-roaster of the year. The name of the coffee they serve is “Don’t Forget to Look at the Moon,” which is a medium-bodied blend of 70% Peru and 30% Ethiopia coffee and has flavors of milk chocolate, apricot, and caramel. For their espresso coffee, they use Royal 7, a blend of American coffees that have been roasted to bring out dark chocolate, molasses and nutty flavors. And $2 from the purchase of each bag goes towards supporting the health and empowerment of local black communities.
All the syrups are made in-house and specialty coffee drinks include the cardamom and cinnamon latte, spicy mocha, lavender honey latte, drip coffee and espresso drinks. I tried the cardamom and cinnamon latte with oat milk. It was nutty and indulgent with sweet and woody notes from the cinnamon and creamy finish from the oat milk.
For teas, the majority they serve have East and South African influence and showcase the depth and rich aroma and flavors of African culture, from a Kenyan white tea, Malawi antler white tea, Kenyan golden tips black tea, South African rooibos, Senegalese bissap, and South African honeybush. They are exotic and each have their own flavor profiles and nuances.
I tried the Senegalese bissap which is the national drink of Senegal in Africa. It’s a beautiful purple hue and is made with hibiscus tea, cinnamon, ginger and orange blossom. It was bright and had a mellow floral forward note accented by a touch of warm cinnamon, a back note of spicy ginger, then the invigorating orange blossom rounded it out. This drink has a lot of spark and Hibiscus tea is great for boosting the immune system.
Coffee + Spice also serves cocktails during dinner.
Now for their immersive food. They serve lunch and dinner, often including dishes inspired by the African diaspora. Some lunch dishes include butternut squash bisque with cream, beef chorizo oil, pecans and sage, or the Gullah gumbo catch with grits featuring fresh catch, smokey cheese grits with gumbo featuring turkey sausage and spices. Dinner options include duck wings tossed in a brown sugar orange glaze and spices, crispy turkey wings with house blend seasoning with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted mushroom gravy. They even have red drum, roasted brisket and a vegetable quinoa.
I sampled the chicken and cornbread waffle. The waffle is topped with a lightly spiced creole seasoned smokey chicken paired with hot cinnamon maple syrup, spiced whipped cream and a muscadine grape compote. It smelled just like Thanksgiving dinner. You get the savory buttery cornbread paired with a sweet compote, creamy whipped cream and a crispy chicken acting as the turkey main course. Drizzle over the warm syrup and this dish, perfect for Fall, will not disappoint.
Next, I sampled a dinner menu item, the striped bass placed atop an African-inspired stew and mushroom and leek rice. The striped bass was beautifully grilled with a cracked crust and nestled perfect in the rich stew made with collards, tomatoes, habanero peppers, onions, clams, turkey sausage and corn, all on a base of seasoned rice. Each layer of food was artfully presented and showcased the range of spices and flavors marrying African flavors with creole spice and eastern Carolina flare. The flavors were varied and built upon each other creating global explosions of flavors and textures in your mouth. First you get flaky, meaty fish with a seared spiced crust paired with the smokey, spicy deep flavored stew, earthy collards and mushrooms paired with creamy, mellow rice. You taste something new in every bite, reminding you how spices and culture blend in harmony.
Make sure to stop by Coffee + Spice and steep yourself in coffee, tea and spice. They are open Tuesday-Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday-Saturday 5:30-9 p.m, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 227-4935 or check out their website, www.coffeespice.net.