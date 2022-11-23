Cesar Chavez once said “If you really want to make a friend, go to someone’s house and eat with them ... The people who give you their food give you their heart.”
This quote fit for Thanksgiving week graces the wall of El Azador Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria, 109 Greenville Blvd., near the intersection with Evans St.
The restaurant has been a fixture in Greenville since 2008. Owner, Esperanza Whitfield’s first location was on Greene Street where her husband’s restaurant, Micheal Ray’s Kitchen is now located. She has been at the new Greenville Boulevard location since January
El Azador is known for its authentic Mexican street food from tacos, quesadillas, gorditas, Mexican sandwiches called tortas, burritos, home-style dishes with a variety of meats with rice and beans, specialty dishes and much more.
They even have some unique premium side items like yuca fries, cactus salad, fried plantains called tostones, and cactus blossom — a dish that’s hard to find outside of El Azador.
The menu also features their famous charcoal-grilled chicken dishes, where you can order a quarter, half or whole grilled chicken. All of their taqueria street food menu items are served on handmade corn tortillas.
Esperanza loves sharing her love of cooking with her customers. For her, it is truly a labor of love. She grew up watching the women in her family cook and learned how to cook her own meals by calling her mom. It was a wonderful bonding experience, she said, and cooking brought her closer to her mother.
Esperanza and her family grew up in Mexico City, so many dishes on her menu were served at street corner food stands and markets in and around the city. The dishes are colorful and full of authentic Mexican flavor.
Before you select a menu item, make sure you order one of their homemade fruit beverages made with fresh juice, sugar and water. Flavors rotate daily from cantaloupe, pineapple, hibiscus flower, mango, papaya, guava and many more. They also offer authentic horchata made with rice milk.
I started my tasting with the torta Cubana which is a Mexican sandwich that starts with homemade buttery grilled bread provided by a local baker. Inside you will find a breaded beef patty, ham, a Mexican-style hot dog sliced horizontally, sausage, eggs, lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco cheese and refried beans. It’s as big as a football, enough for two people and every bite is packed with new flavor nuances, from hints of salt from the hot dog and cheese, savory meat and mellow, creamy avocado all sandwiched between crusty, buttery bread.
Next, I tried the steak huaraches, which starts with a handmade tortilla filled with refried beans. Then layer on queso fresco cheese crumbles, sour cream, glossy ribbons of scrambled eggs, a generous portion of grilled marinated steak, sauteed onions and fiery jalapenos. It had levels of flavors from the homemade tortilla which melted in my mouth, the beautifully marinated, fork-tender meat, punchy onions and hot peppers. This customer-favorite dish is served with hot sauce and salsa verde on the side in case you want to add more heat to your dish.
I ended my food tasting with one of the most talked-about and authentic dishes, the quesabirria tacos, which takes over 24 hours to make. Birria is beef that is marinated for at least 24 hours to infuse flavor into the beef. They bake the meat for about four hours then separate the meat from the stock. The stock is rendered down more to create a decadent and rich homespun broth. Add this marinated shredded meat to homemade corn tortillas, add some cheese and grill the tacos.
Taking the first bite, you get a hit of that savory broth-infused meat, which is buttery tender and melted on my tongue, mixed with a salt hint from the cheese. The crusty tortilla snaps when you take a bite, and you can taste the hours that have gone into making this dish, a transcontinental journey for your taste buds.
Make sure you stop by El Azador if you have not been before and enjoy it for yourself. El Azador is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. You can dine in, order take-out or order online through Grub Hub and Door Dash. For more information, call 353-4229 or visit www.elazador.com.