Cesar Chavez once said “If you really want to make a friend, go to someone’s house and eat with them ... The people who give you their food give you their heart.”

This quote fit for Thanksgiving week graces the wall of El Azador Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria, 109 Greenville Blvd., near the intersection with Evans St.

