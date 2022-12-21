There is something magical that happens at a restaurant at night about an hour after the doors open. As the sun sets, the empty room slowly comes to life. Tables fill up with couples, friends or family, bartenders prepare drinks in an orchestrated dance, warm candlelight glows as conversation fills the room. Utensils clink like tuning forks and years-old wooden floors creak in thanks. This is the music of dinnertime. This is how I would describe my initial experience at Starlight Cafe and Farm, located in the heart of downtown Greenville at 104 W. Fifth St. The restaurant has been owned and operated by the Boutilier family since 2000. Tobias Boutilier is the executive chef and his wife, Kelly, is the manager. Chef Tobias describes the menu as a farm-fresh nod to France with Southern elegance. The food is what you know and love, but with a more refined finish.

The menu features organic produce, meat and eggs from their farm and others in the area, so the dining is truly a farm-to-table experience. Appetizers include house-made soups and salads, carpaccio, a cheese plate, Belgium frites, and a tapas option that changes weekly. They also offer locally sourced oysters; raw, baked or fried. Favorites include the oyster Rockefeller, raw oyster platters or shooters, paired with a cocktail shooter. The entree favorites include a 12-ounce New York strip with house-made frites, Charleston shrimp and grits, baked salmon and the weekly changing Chef’s burger, made with meat from Nooherooka Farms. The kitchen is happy to accommodate vegan, gluten-free or vegetarian dietary needs.

