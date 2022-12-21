There is something magical that happens at a restaurant at night about an hour after the doors open. As the sun sets, the empty room slowly comes to life. Tables fill up with couples, friends or family, bartenders prepare drinks in an orchestrated dance, warm candlelight glows as conversation fills the room. Utensils clink like tuning forks and years-old wooden floors creak in thanks. This is the music of dinnertime. This is how I would describe my initial experience at Starlight Cafe and Farm, located in the heart of downtown Greenville at 104 W. Fifth St. The restaurant has been owned and operated by the Boutilier family since 2000. Tobias Boutilier is the executive chef and his wife, Kelly, is the manager. Chef Tobias describes the menu as a farm-fresh nod to France with Southern elegance. The food is what you know and love, but with a more refined finish.
The menu features organic produce, meat and eggs from their farm and others in the area, so the dining is truly a farm-to-table experience. Appetizers include house-made soups and salads, carpaccio, a cheese plate, Belgium frites, and a tapas option that changes weekly. They also offer locally sourced oysters; raw, baked or fried. Favorites include the oyster Rockefeller, raw oyster platters or shooters, paired with a cocktail shooter. The entree favorites include a 12-ounce New York strip with house-made frites, Charleston shrimp and grits, baked salmon and the weekly changing Chef’s burger, made with meat from Nooherooka Farms. The kitchen is happy to accommodate vegan, gluten-free or vegetarian dietary needs.
Starlight Farm and Gardens is a short drive from the restaurant. The farm is over 100 years old and features 22 acres. It produces a variety of produce and berries along with heritage livestock breeds and pecan trees. It is truly a family affair, from the first plantings to the artfully crafted dishes. “We love providing our loyal customers with the freshest produce, meat and eggs. Our family works hard to make sure our farm is run ethically, sustainably and organically. All of our breeds are heritage breeds raised with love and care,” says owner Alan Boutilier.
I started with a cocktail. The bar menu is beautifully presented and offers handcrafted cocktails made with bourbon, vodka, gin, tequila, scotch, rum, bubbly or maybe authentic absinthe. I tried the in-season blackberry yuzu gimlet made with Beefeater gin, blackberry puree, smoked sugar, and smoked yuzu, topped with a wheel of sliced lemon. Below the velvety waves of purple-hued magic lie flavors of fizzy citrus from the yuzu — an Asian citrus fruit — to a warm spice of juniper to finish. It’s a lovely start to my winter-inspired tasting.
Next, I sampled the tapas trio. I love tapas, it’s small, shareable and affords you the opportunity to try a few things all at once. The current trio is Nooherooka beef stew; smoked salmon with grilled focaccia, cucumber and garlic; and roasted beets, whipped chevre (goat cheese), toasted almonds and a drizzle of local honey. The stew was rich and decadent and the meat melted in your mouth. You could taste the reduced red wine and the full-bodied feel warmed you to your toes. It had the hours-long simmered taste. The salmon was clean with a soft hit of salinity and the trinity garnish provided a fresh palate-cleansing coolness. And I love goat cheese with its creamy, yet punchy bite mixed with cool beets and sweet honey.
I also enjoyed their homemade French onion soup. The glossy homespun soup with bubbly, rich waves of cheese was dreamy. They roast their own bones for the stock, simmer the broth for 24 hours, cook the onions for four hours to release their soft juices and then add in tomatoes yielding a rich soup brimming with flavor and nostalgia.
Next, I moved on to the red chili oysters. Start with fresh, locally sourced oysters, baked and topped with fresh shrimp and spicy chili aioli. Starlight knows oysters, and these holiday-colored beauties were perfectly done. Taste the coastal seashore mixed with creamy heat of the red chili aioli and the sweet shrimp for a well-rounded fire-ice bite. It was a nod to the sea and its bounty.
To end my tasting, I tried the seasonal favorite, the Heritage Farms pork shank. Start with a local pork shank braised in local Uptown Brewing’s coffee porter beer. Then serve that with bacon-stewed North Carolina collard greens and baked macaroni and cheese. The moment this dish is served to the table, your mouth will water from the aroma. A postcard from the farms of eastern North Carolina, you can taste the earth, the land, the history of place and the hard work of farmers. The vinegar twang of bacon-infused collards are a southern rite of passage. The pork that falls off the bone with ease, is buttery fork-tender and glossed with a luxurious gravy rendered down with hints of game, spice and warmth. Every bite enveloped my taste buds.
It’s pretty safe to say I enjoyed my tasting at Starlight Cafe and Farm. They are open 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Visit starlightcafeandfarm.com to view their menu or make a reservation or call 707-9033.