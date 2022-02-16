Most of my childhood food memories revolve around diners and the small mom and pop restaurants that dotted my hometown. One of my very favorites offered blue plate specials. Many nights in high school, my friends and I could be found around a Formica table, gossip swirling above the neon blue and red sign in the window promising a meal just like Grandma made. Back then, there were not as many places to eat so new daily specials added variety. They always had a meat and two sides, from macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes to Lima beans or bright, yellow corn swimming in a butter bath. Meats included country fried steak covered with gravy, lasagna featuring a crusted top glistening with melted cheese, roast beef with au jus, or fried seafood or chicken. The prices were always affordable.
So now that I’m done with my nostalgic journey back to the diner, let’s talk about one that has been open in Winterville since last fall. Joe’z Eatz at 4125-J Old Tar Road in Winterville offers breakfast all day long, daily blue plate specials and tasty food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They offer biscuits, breakfast burritos, omelets, pancake and waffle platters, burgers, sandwiches, salads and even a fun menu for the kids. For my food tasting, I sampled lots of items to showcase their wide range. The chef has created a great menu and the location offers a neighborhood feel with short-order meals served all day long.
Let’s start our food journey with the glorious hoop cheddar cheese, a traditional cow’s milk cheese that is wrapped in a red wheel (hoop) of wax. The cheese has a sharp and earthy flavor and it’s gooey and glistening when it melts, perfect for a cheese biscuit like the kind they used to sell at the gas station. Joe’z Eatz has perfected the “gas station” biscuit, filling it with a hunk of hoop cheddar large enough that a river of cheese greets you when you break through the soft surface. If you have never had the pleasure of this Southern staple, run, don’t walk, over there now. I also tried the chicken and waffles from the breakfast menu. The waffle was soft and chewy inside with a crispy crust. Ladle sweet syrup over the fried chicken breast for a sweet and savory breakfast dish.
Now let’s try something new that only Joe’z Eatz has: the Four Brothers Burger. It is a burger made with elk, bison, wagyu beef and wild boar. Yes, I just named four animals. Mix them together, fry up the patty, add on some cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato and yum. I wondered before I took my first bite if it would be gamey? Pungent? Too intense? But wagyu is a high-end beef that has a large amount of marbling. When you cook it, the fat renders down, creating moisture to keep the meat marriage tender, lean and juicy. Elk also is an excellent source of lean protein and bison has 24 percent fewer calories than beef. It was a win-win burger all the way around and it’s my new favorite burger.
Now we are ready to talk about the infamous blue plate specials. They offer a new special every day. Examples include baked spaghetti, country fried steak, slow cooked ribs and other down-home items. I tried the Thursday special, which can actually be ordered every day, the chicken and pastry. This is another Southern comfort food that feeds the soul as much as the belly. Start with a generous serving of soft ribbons of pastry with seasoned shredded chicken in a rich, thick peppered gravy. Pair with country style seasoned green beans and potatoes, baked sweet potato casserole and this week, a jalapeno corn muffin. The chicken and pastry is the perfect dish for cold days or nights. The green beans have that soft texture from slow cooking and had the pork rendering smoked flavor of the South. Same goes for the sweet potato casserole that tastes of cinnamon with pecans and a sugar-crusted top. It was Thanksgiving on a plate all year round.
To round out my food tour, I tried a few other items that delighted, from the sumac chicken wrap to traditional bone-in wings tossed in a variety of unique and tasty flavors. Wing sauces are all homemade and include wet lemon pepper, garlic Parmesan, Jamaican jerk, Korean barbecue, sweet and spicy teriyaki, smack-your-mama barbecue, Cajun, hot honey sriracha mango and traditional buffalo. Choose from six or eight wings and indulge in finger-licking good flavor every time. It’s safe to say you won’t go hungry when you eat at Joe’z Eatz.
Make sure to check them out next time you want to feed your stomach and soul one blue plate special at a time. Joe’z Eatz is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. You can dine-in, order take-out through DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub and Takeout Pros. For more information, or to place an order, call 751-6729.