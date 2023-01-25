The first time I went to Europe in 2014, I fell in love with not only the rich and incredible food but with the feel you get when you walk into a restaurant. The tables are close together, affording you a cozy, inviting and intimate feel. The idea is to feel like you are dining with friends. One such restaurant bringing this European feel to eastern North Carolina is The Hackney Restaurant, Bar and Distillery at 192 W. Main St. in downtown Washington.

Stepping inside, you are pulled into the ambiance with high ceilings, a massive bar on one side and creamy velvet-covered banquettes that run the entire length of the middle of the room. The main dining room also overlooks the in-house distillery. The building dates back to 1922 and at one time was a bank, so the original wood plank & marble floors, decorative plaster ceiling and walls, exposed brick and vault door remain.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.