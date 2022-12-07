I love sandwiches. They are easy to make, easy to eat, packed with a wheel of healthy colors and offer up a world of flavor combinations. It’s no wonder Americans consume millions of sandwiches per year. This brings me to this week’s Hot Dish. Let me introduce you to Kings Deli, located in the heart of Uptown Greenville at 201 E. Fifth St.

Kings Deli was once the original location of the First Women’s Club Arts Festival Gallery in Greenville in 1935, so the history of the building has deep roots in the community. Owners Kelly and Toby Boutilier saw the need for a sandwich shop downtown to accommodate the area and opened Kings Deli, named after their son, Kingsley. They opened in the middle of the pandemic lockdown, which allowed them to start with to-go ordering from Starlight Café (their sister spot) then grow into their new space that has a funky, upbeat vibe. The walls feature art from local artists that changes every few months. Now, art from Scott Eagle, a professor at ECU is displayed.

