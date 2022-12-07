...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
The Green Day bowl at Kings Deli features arugula, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, pickled beets, chickpea salad, red onions, rosemary roasted mushrooms, hemp, flax and chai seeds and house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
christina ruotolo/hot dish
I love sandwiches. They are easy to make, easy to eat, packed with a wheel of healthy colors and offer up a world of flavor combinations. It’s no wonder Americans consume millions of sandwiches per year. This brings me to this week’s Hot Dish. Let me introduce you to Kings Deli, located in the heart of Uptown Greenville at 201 E. Fifth St.
Kings Deli was once the original location of the First Women’s Club Arts Festival Gallery in Greenville in 1935, so the history of the building has deep roots in the community. Owners Kelly and Toby Boutilier saw the need for a sandwich shop downtown to accommodate the area and opened Kings Deli, named after their son, Kingsley. They opened in the middle of the pandemic lockdown, which allowed them to start with to-go ordering from Starlight Café (their sister spot) then grow into their new space that has a funky, upbeat vibe. The walls feature art from local artists that changes every few months. Now, art from Scott Eagle, a professor at ECU is displayed.
Located steps from main campus, Kings Deli offers an eclectic menu featuring cold sandwiches, or “sammies,” with fun names. The “Raspberry Beret” has North Carolina prosciutto, brie, arugula and raspberry jam; the “We Beefin’?!” has rare house roast beef, Swiss cheese, red onion, local Coastal Plains lettuce and Duke’s horseradish spread on sourdough; and the “I’m A Fun Guy,” has rosemary roasted portobello mushrooms, provolone, arugula, red onion and a slather of Duke’s basil mayo on multi-grain bread.
They also offer melts, from the crowd favorite “Turkey Lurkey” with house-roasted turkey, NC Heritage Farm bacon, tomato and house-made ranch on ciabatta, or maybe the “Pee Wee Herman” with corned beef and Swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and red onion on Rye bread.
The healthy bowls are brimming with flavors from the “Miss Saigon” with NC Heritage Farm pork loin, pickled daikon and carrots, cucumbers, jalapenos, cilantro, toasted peanuts and sesame soy vinaigrette. Another crowd-favorite bowl is the “Peace in the Middle East” with hummus, quinoa tabbouleh, red onion, cucumber and cumin yogurt salad. They have an array of mouthwatering homemade sides from potato salad, marinated cucumber and onions, quinoa tabbouleh, pickled beets, chickpea salad and more, including a “big ass” pickle the size of my entire hand or a handmade ginormous salted or sweet pretzel.
I went straight in for my tasting with the “Green Day” bowl featuring arugula, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, pickled beets, chickpea salad, red onions, rosemary roasted mushrooms, hemp, flax and chai seeds and house-made balsamic vinaigrette. It was an exercise class in a bowl and was filled with color and bursts of flavor from the tangy beets (which are my favorite), the crunch from the seeds, meaty mushrooms and mellow notes from the myriad layers that make up this exotic dish. And if you have never had alfalfa sprouts, you must try this lacy lettuce-style plant that has a nutty taste.
Next, I tried the Vietnamese-inspired “Bánh Mi?! Bánh You!!!” sammie made with house-roasted NC Heritage Farm pork loin, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, Jalapeno and Viet butter (which is a mayo/butter spread) on toasted baguette. This beauty had varied textures and Asian-inspired umami flavor that offer up acid, heat, coolness and mellowness all wrapped up inside a chewy and airy baguette.
I ended my tasting with a favorite, the “TLUB” sammie made with house-roasted turkey breast, NC Heritage Farm bacon, sliced hothouse tomatoes, local Coastal Plains lettuce, Duke’s basil mayo, all cozied up between toasted sourdough bread. Kings Deli went way beyond my sandwich dreams.
Don’t forget their drinks. For non-alcoholic drinks, they offer Jumex Juice, Arizona brand teas, Jarritos, blood orange Pellegrino, Uncle Scott’s root beer and Mountain Valley bottled waters. Alcoholic beverages include a variety of bottled and canned beer as well as a winter warming house-made sangria, or better known as the “Adult Capri Sunz.” Flavors change seasonally with the fall favorite made with cinnamon, cranberry, apple cider and Riesling. And for pet lovers, they have a pet-friendly patio area that’s heated in the winter and they are huge supporters of the Humane Society. Right outside the deli is a painted wall featuring a spaceship that was painted by Tyler Wolf, an ECU Alumni and the bassist in the band, Valient Thorr.
Kings Deli offers specials every Wednesday, so follow the restuarant on Instagram each week. They also host private events at the deli for any type of celebration and offer catering for office parties, which can be ordered online for delivery or pick-up. They are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Sunday, dine-in, take-out or order online. Staff offers delivery in and around downtown on their electric delivery bike. For more information or to purchase a gift card in time for Christmas, visit their kings-deli.com or call 919-283-8656.