No matter how old I am, when I hear the sound of an ice cream truck, I turn back into a 10-year-old kid, jumping on my bike, dollar bills in hand racing around the block in hopes of getting a popsicle or push-up. Sometimes, you need to be a kid again and remember when the clock did not control your day. So as the weather gets warmer, the pollen bids farewell and the sun beckons us back to the beach and poolside, let’s find a Kona Ice truck and enjoy the delicious tastes of summer.
Kona Ice has been around since 2007 when the first truck rolled out in Florence, Kentucky. Franchising began in 2008 and came to Washington and Greenville in March 2010. Owners of Kona Ice in Greenville are Jim and Bunny Pounds. They have been sharing the love of Kona Ice from Farmville to the Outer Banks since 2010.
If you have been lucky enough to have tried Kona Ice, you know it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that serves premium tropical shaved ice. “This is not your typical lack-luster snow cone,” the Pounds said. Our flavors are bold and delicious, like nothing you’ve ever had. Kona Ice is available for sports leagues, school events, festivals and fairs, school sports, birthday parties, corporate events, picnics, church events, block parties, daycares, and more. We pretty much do it all!”
Like most businesses, the pandemic limited opportunities for Kona Ice, but it also forced them to improvise for the better. Kona Ice corporate was able to build an online payment system that allows customers to order and prepay online for Kurbside Kona delivery or pick up. That system has morphed into a customer portal that will soon go live. It allows customers to subscribe to their local Kona Ice franchise and see where the trucks are. Customers also will be able to see events in their area where they can find a Kona Ice.
It’s hard to miss the Kona Ice Truck with its vibrant colors, flashing lights and island music that makes you feel like you stepped into a party. You also can feel like that kid again and stay healthy at the same time. The low-calorie Vita-Blend Konas are made with 40 percent less sugar and are sweetened with all-natural Stevia. They are infused with vitamins C and D to boost your immune system and act as antioxidants. It has as much vitamin D as a glass of milk and as much vitamin C as a glass of orange juice and one serving only has 50 calories. They are gluten-free, nut-free, lactose-free, dairy-free, cholesterol-free, soy-free, and have no GMOs or high fructose corn syrup.
Kona trucks carry 10 self-serve Flavorwave flavors (the 10 most popular), 14 more Klassic flavors made inside the truck, and an additional 10 Krafted flavors (also made inside) for the more sophisticated adult palate. They have a total of 34 unique flavors that can be mixed and matched to fit what your taste buds desire. By popular demand, they have added egg custard to their Klassic flavors this year. The most popular flavors are Tigers Blood, Blue Raspberry, Groovy Grape, Island Rush, Lucky Lime, Monster Mango, Ninja Cherry, Pina Colada, Strawberry’d Treasure and Watermelon Wave.
Krafted flavors include Citrus Sour Swizzle, Blackberry Mojito, Lavender Lemonade, Coconut Lime, Bourbon Black Cherry Vanilla, Watermelon Mint, Mai Tai, Caribbean Cherry, Pineapple Sunrise and Blueberry Acai.
For my tasting, I started with the self-serve Flavorwave section. Start with a mound of perfectly shaved ice and start adding in the flavors that you are craving. I went for classic Blue Raspberry, Ninja Cherry, Island Rush and added a bit of Pina Colada for a snappy twist. The ice is smooth and melts on the tongue. It tasted of summers by the pool, clean notes of cherry, tart blue raspberry and tangy fruit punch. It made me happy, but really, all of the flavors are pretty delicious. Just go for what feels right.
Next, I sampled a few of the Krafted flavors. First, I tried the Watermelon Mint. It was palate-cleansing soft, minty and fragrant with subtle ribbons of fruity watermelon throughout — a refreshing choice for spring and summer. Then, I tried the Blackberry Mojito. It tasted like blackberry pie mixed with hints of grape. Some of the Kona Ice trucks also have premium prepackaged ice creams such as ice cream sandwiches, chocolate chip cookie sandwiches, Snickers bars, face pops and others.
Kona Ice is the perfect choice for your child’s birthday party, a pool party, school or church fundraising event, work appreciation day, wedding or family reunion. And now that the thermometer is heating up, most of the local festivals are back and better than ever. You can expect to see Kona Ice at those. They still serve the Town Common every other weekend and are excited to be heading back out to many school field days this spring and youth sporting events. Corporate events like customer or employee appreciation events are on the rise too.
If you are looking for part-time work and want to have fun and enjoy a tasty treat, Kona Ice is hiring. And coming soon, Jim and Bunny will be rolling out their new Traveling Toms Coffee Truck with signature blend coffee drinks, both iced and hot, nitro cold brews, frappes, lattes and even lemonades to add even more delicious flavor to The Kona Ice family. For more information call 252-320-5662 or email them at jpounds@kona-ice.com.