Every day of the week in my opinion is a great day to eat Mexican. Most of us can’t wait for Taco Tuesdays so we can affordably indulge in delicious chicken, beef or steak tacos and mounds of crispy chips and salsa. It’s the perfect meal to enjoy with friends and to help you unwind after a long workday. Last year, it was estimated that Americans ate 4.5 billion tacos with over 650,000 eaten on Taco Tuesday. That’s a lot of tacos. But why do we eat so many? The taco is one of those versatile dishes. Add your favorite proteins, your favorite toppings, roll it up in a corn or flour tortilla and voila — portable happiness. And with prices as low as $1 per taco, it won’t break the bank.
So let’s have some Mexican together as I introduce you to La Ribera Mexican Restaurant at 658 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, in the Arlington Village Shoppes. They also have a location in Washington, N.C. They have been open since 2011 and are a relaxed eatery providing familiar Mexican dishes along with weekly taco, fajita and enchilada specials. The menu is like the J.C. Penney catalog of Mexican food. There are so many tasty options to choose, from burritos, enchiladas, chimichangas, taco salads, steak dishes and plenty of chicken and shrimp dishes. They also serve vegetarian options like the chile rellenos and quesadillas and nachos.
Manager Hugo Ayala has been heading up the crew at La Ribera since 2014, so he and his staff can help you navigate the menu to find the perfect dish. The ingredients are fresh and vibrant and every dish I have ever been served is like a color wheel of traditional Mexican ingredients from tomatoes, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, guacamole, yellow rice and enough heavenly cheese sauce to melt away all life’s problems. They offer lunch specials 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and specials every day from Mexican inspired dishes on Mexican Monday, Fajitas specials on Thursday and, of course, Taco Tuesday, where tacos are only $1 for shredded chicken and $1.25 for beef.
Another about La Ribera that sets them apart from other Mexican restaurants is they do not serve alcohol. The owner is a Baptist pastor in Washington and he wanted to stay true to his faith. Not serving alcohol was a conscious decision and lots of customers love it. I think this is commendable. They do, however serve a variety of Mexican bottled sodas; traditional soda; horchata, which is cold drink that tastes like rice pudding and is made with milk, vanilla and cinnamon; and delicious sweet tea. And they use those super small ice cubes that many of us are addicted to.
Almost everyone loves the flavor profiles and taste of their fajitas. It’s a perfect dish to share with the entire family, allows each person to add-on their favorite toppings and you can mix and match your proteins to create a combination your table guests or family will enjoy. I had the steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas. The meat combo was sautéed with green peppers, onions and tomatoes and is served with two sides and warm flour tortillas. I had the rice and beans for my sides along with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Add all this taste to a tortilla, wrap it up and then enjoy! It was delicious, but did I really even need to tell you that? It’s a fajita, they always taste good.
Next I tried the New Mexican Feast with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp sautéed with onions and mushrooms, placed over a bed of rice and topped with a white cheese sauce. You had me at cheese sauce with this dish. It smelled divine! This is a hearty and flavorful dish with depth and lots of personality. It feeds your craving for meat and cheese, so it’s OK to wear stretchy pants and enjoy every last bite.
The last dish on my Mexican fiesta was La Ribera’s most popular dish, the Pollo Adobo, which is grilled chicken strips sautéed with bell peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mushrooms topped with shredded cheese and served with two sides. Mine was served with fresh broccoli and sautéed zucchini and onions. This dish was super healthy and full of incredible color and flavor. I never would have thought a Mexican restaurant served zucchini, but they do and it’s some of the best I have ever eaten. I love anything that has spinach and mushroom together, which is a match made in heaven and I now know why this dish is so popular. It surprised and delighted my taste buds.
So as you can see, there is a world of flavor inside La Ribera Mexican Restaurants in Greenville and Washington. Come explore all their menu has to offer and as always, support local anytime you can. This Hot Dish experience was muy bueno!
La Ribera Mexican Restaurant in Greenville is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. You can order take-out, order through Grub Hub, Door Dash or Takeout pros, enjoy curb-side service or dine in. Visit www.lariberamexicanrestaurant.com or call 252-565-8945. The Washington location is at 702 W. 15th St. and their phone number is 252-944-7734.