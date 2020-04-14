I grew up in a family of cookers and bakers and was taught at an early age how to cook and bake items such as cakes and cookies, how to braise meats, cook pasta, casseroles and how to create easy sauces and dressings. I was taught that if you added a little bit of this with a sprinkle of that and a pinch of salt, magic happens. My kitchen always has real butter, good olive oil, garlic, pasta and essential pantry items such as wine, honey, real maple syrup, flour, breadcrumbs, real vanilla, good cocoa powder and confectioner’s sugar.
I’m not a trained baker or chef, but if I’m alone and no one is watching, you will find me talking out loud waving my wooden spoon in the air in front of an imaginary audience as if I’m about to beat Bobby Flay, get chopped by Alex Guarnaschelli, or get a famous Paul Hollywood handshake (yes, please!).
I’ve never de-boned a duck like Julia Child, made homemade gnocchi like they do at Nino’s, never cleaned, gutted, or prepared fresh fish like Leo at shogun, never cooked a whole hog like Sam Jones, and somehow I have never mastered the art of frying chicken. It’s not in my cooking wheelhouse, but I always make sure I have the right tools including good knives, strainers, sauté pans, graters, a potato masher, a really good wooden spoon, a cast iron stock pot and so on. And when in doubt, always ask the experts: the true chefs and cooks who have toiled away year after year behind kitchen doors for hours on end, chopping, frying, mixing, and mastering their art, showcasing their inventive culinary wonders for us to enjoy. Their un-paralled knowhow and ability to take the earth’s bounty and turn a few items in mouthwatering and hypnotic meals always amazes me.
In today’s Hot Dish, I asked a few local cooking experts to share a tip or tool that everyone should have or do in their kitchen for cooking success all year long.
Chef and owner of Ford & Shep in downtown Greenville is Brandon Bennett Qualls. He is no stranger in the kitchen having been a chef for decades. We even used to work together a million years ago at the Hilton, and he helped remodel and was the chef at the Villedge Wood-Fired Kitchen. For him, if you want to cook right, you need the right tools. “You need a good knife! I like the ones from North Carolina knife maker Horn & Heal. A good quality 8-inch chef’s knife is hard to beat. I also love a small mandolin, which makes prep a breeze, cheap and efficient.” Mandolins are bladed gadgets that offer an easy way to slice beautiful julienne style vegetables, potatoes and other foods.
Right next door to Ford & Shep is Luna Pizza. Owner and chef Richard Williams studied pizza making in Italy before he opened up his restaurant and has a great home cooking tip. “Cooked food tends to turn various shades of brown. Avoid a big brown mess on a plate, and try to add a variety of textures. For instance, a pop of fresh herbs can elevate an otherwise humdrum looking dish.” His three favorites to use are basil, thyme and Italian flat leaf parsley. They add great flavor and pops of much needed color to any Italian dish or pizza.
Salvatore Passalacqua is the owner and chef at both Nino’s Cucina Italiana and Marabella Old World Pizza. I have watched him and his crew make fresh pizza dough. When they flip and shape the dough, it’s like watching an exciting Italian tango. His tool that every pizza baker should have is a wooden pizza peel which will help you transfer pizzas to and from a hot baking stone, in your oven or on the grill. Another is a dough divider like the ones made by Pizzacraft with stainless steel blades that easily cut through sticky dough, allowing you to quickly portion it out. The divider is also great for scooping up diced vegetables and grated cheese to add to the top of your pizza. “For me, these two are are essential tools that have helped me create world champion pizzaiolos. I never leave home without them when going to pizza competitions.”
Staying on the Italian track, the chef and owner of Cucina LaMantia, Charlie LaMantia, has been heating up kitchens for many years. He is known for his bountiful bowls of al dente pastas and hearty meatballs as well as other family recipes. “When cooking Italian at home, my quick and easy tip is to add a little pasta water back into your tomato sauce to help the sauce stick to the pasta better.” Pasta water has starch in it from the pasta and acts as a thickener or in some cases can thin sauces and enhances a variety of rich pasta sauces.”
With family history rooted deep in the swine smokers of the South, Sam Jones knows good barbecue. His advice for creating great barbecue of your own at home is to have great spices. Over the past year, he’s been developing his Southern Starter Kit, a full-size sampler of dry rubs inspired by the Sam Jones BBQ menu. The kit contains four dry rubs that are designed to be complementary to almost any protein or vegetable. It includes: Rub Potion No. Swine, a classic barbecue rub; Fish Out of Water Rub, great for grilled fish or seafood boil; For Goodness Steak Rub, made especially for beef steaks and brisket; and Salt of the Earth Rub, an all-purpose, good-on-everything seasoning salt. The Sam Jones Southern Starter Kit retails for $25 and is available for purchase at www.samjonesbbq.com/store.
No matter what you cook or what tip or tool you end up using, make sure to enjoy the experience. Take your time. Invite the family or kids into the kitchen for a lesson. Laugh a lot, drink wine while you cook, dance while you stir your pasta, pretend you’re a contestant on a cooking show and have your family judge your dishes. And don’t be afraid to experiment with your favorite foods. Like Bob Ross said while painting, “We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.” Cooking is so much fun if you give it a chance. Happy eating friends!