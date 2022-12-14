Every month, I go to dinner with a group of my friends. It’s kind of like a social supper club. We order several appetizers, drinks, and entrees and enjoy catching up. We always pick a restaurant that treats us like family and makes us feel like we are eating dinner at someone’s house. That is the feeling you get when you bring family or friends to Ming Dynasty. They help you leave the hustle and bustle behind and enjoy family time with a family feast, especially during the holidays.

Located in the Rivergate Shopping Center off 10th Street beside Ollie’s, Ming Dynasty has been open for 36 years. Specializing in Mandarin, Schezwan and Cantonese dishes as well as authentic fine Chinese cuisine, it has built a steady following of customers. Loyal customers and support from the community are among many reasons the restaurant has stayed open for so long. Their roots are deep in the community, and owner Mary Yuen, her chefs and staff are not stopping anytime soon.

