Downtown Greenville recently welcomed another exciting restaurant to its line-up with Nash Hot Chicken at 114 E. Fifth St.

The locally owned and operated restaurant features Nashville-style hot chicken, a full bar, beer on tap and live music in an upbeat and welcoming space perfect for college students to enjoy. The restaurant took over the old Crossbones Tavern location which had been a fixture in downtown nightlife. Owner-operator Ryan Griffin has been in Greenville and the food industry for over 20 years and is excited to introduce this new concept.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.