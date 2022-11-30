...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Sisters Kimberly Hanger and Kia Hewett specialize in making a variety of homemade treats from scratch.
In August 2014 I visited Paris, France. I embarked on a solo afternoon with a short list of to-dos. One, I had to visit the Eiffel Tower. Two, I had to eat crepes filled with cookie butter spread at a food stand and, three, I had to go to a French patisserie to buy and eat macarons.
The minute I bit into the delicate macaron, I was transported to another world of flavor I have never known before. That day along the river Seine with the quaint bakery as the backdrop, I fell in love again with all that is sweet in the world. It was one of the most delicious days of my life. So naturally, every-time I see a new bakery, I get excited and seek out those same warm, fuzzy Parisian feelings.
Greenville’s newest Bakery, Open House Baking at 620 Red Banks Road, Unit D, is bringing all things sweet front and center without a trip to Paris. Opened by sisters Kimberly Hanger and Kia Hewett, the bakery specializes in a variety of homemade items including cupcakes, French macarons, cookies, lemon bars, brownies, marshmallows (made from scratch!), scones, custom cakes, decorated sugar cookies and a variety of fresh baked treats for any occasion. They also will be offering some additional options in the coming months from cookie decorating classes, cookie drops, pre-sales and subscription boxes.
Both Kimberly and Kia come from a long line of bakers so the baking bug was already instilled in them when they decided to leap in head first and start their bakery. “We have spent many years in the kitchen, baking for our families and friends,” Kia said. “Making our children’s birthday cakes was our first foray into decorated items and it only grew from there. A few years ago we started making decorated sugar cookies and last year we officially opened Open House Baking as a home-based business. This year we saw an amazing retail space was available and we both decided to change careers and jump into baking full-time.”
I wanted to know what the sister’s favorite dessert to make is and why. “We absolutely love making decorated sugar cookies. Taking a sugar cookie and turning it into a one-of-a-kind piece of edible art is our passion. And not only are they beautiful to see but they taste delicious, too,” Kia said. Decorated sugar cookies are a great way to send a heartfelt message or help celebrate life’s special moments from the birth of a new baby, a birthday party, bridal shower or fun event.
To start my tasting, I went straight for the Christmas tree cake and chocolate peppermint macarons. These delicate French-style cookies are made with almond flour, powdered sugar and egg whites. Classic ingredients but when blended, baked and filled with flavors, they turn into little wizardly wonders. They have a nice springy crackly top with a marshmallow softness inside. The luxurious buttercream Little Debbie’s Christmas Tree filling and the rich, decadent chocolate and peppermint filling transported me to back to Paris. The flavors change weekly so to stop by often to try the new ones.
Next, I tried one of their cupcakes, the pumpkin cupcake with salted caramel buttercream. The fall-inspired treat is a nod to Thanksgiving and will add warmth to any holiday table or party. All of their cupcakes are happy little desserts. Start with a vanilla, chocolate, or other flavored base and then add frosting to transform the cakes into flavor bombs. Flavors change weekly and through the seasons, and cupcakes as well as their other baked goods are made from scratch.
Last but not least, I tried their homemade lemons bars. These beauties start with a crumbly and buttery vanilla shortbread bottom crust that is topped with a creamy lemon curd that has just enough cheek-puckering fresh lemon for a vibrant and luscious citrus flavor. They also offer a variety of freshly baked cookies from traditional chocolate chip to iced sugar, peanut butter and chewy ginger snaps.
Kimberly and Kia are just getting their aprons dusted with flour and are excited to keep offering up new and exciting treats for the community to enjoy. “For us, the sky’s the limit,” Kia said. “We’re just so happy to be here and to have a chance to share doing what we love with others. We have a million ideas of things we’d like to do in the future so stay tuned.”
They just baked 40 holiday pies that were served to the patrons at JOY Soup Kitchen for Thanksgiving and look forward to continuing to help the community as well. Make sure to stop by any time you want to add a little sweetness to you life. Life is short, so eat cake first. Open House Baking is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, you can visit openhousebaking.com or call 320-9147.