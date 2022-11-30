In August 2014 I visited Paris, France. I embarked on a solo afternoon with a short list of to-dos. One, I had to visit the Eiffel Tower. Two, I had to eat crepes filled with cookie butter spread at a food stand and, three, I had to go to a French patisserie to buy and eat macarons.

The minute I bit into the delicate macaron, I was transported to another world of flavor I have never known before. That day along the river Seine with the quaint bakery as the backdrop, I fell in love again with all that is sweet in the world. It was one of the most delicious days of my life. So naturally, every-time I see a new bakery, I get excited and seek out those same warm, fuzzy Parisian feelings.

