Tie Breakers has been serving up amazing food and family fun at 1920B Smythewyck Drive for more than 19 years. Now they have spread their wings and opened a second location in downtown Winterville at 2582 Railroad St., across from the police department and town hall.
Owner Brayom Anderson along with executive chef Laura Bell, who has more than 20 years of culinary experience, are heading up both locations. They are excited to share their food and atmosphere to serve Winterville and the surrounding area. “Winterville was such a wonderful opportunity to expand our brand and spread the love. We are grateful for the community that has shown us tremendous support since we opened and we are excited for this new venture,” Bell says.
The new location features an expansive covered and climate controlled outdoor dining area with high-definition televisions and an upbeat feel. Inside is a welcoming lounge with plenty of seats where you can enjoy a full bar or your favorite domestic, import and craft beers — with Red Oak, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light and Bell’s Two Hearted IPA are on tap. The restaurant has 23 high-definition televisions including one in every booth.
Tie Breakers serves American classics that go beyond burgers, wings and beer. Laura puts her culinary spin on traditional favorites from hand cut and battered mozzarella sticks, chicken and waffles, loaded nachos, catfish bites, pimento cheese BLT and so much more. Enjoy homemade chicken salad that is slap your mamma good. Tasty appetizers range from fried pickles or mushrooms to breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, a decadent pimento cheese dip, hushpuppies and sweet potato wedges.
I tried the fried zucchini appetizer which features big sticks of zucchini breaded and fried and served with a spicy and sweet Home Run sauce. This one mixes healthy vegetables with the crispy breading that feeds your healthy and salty taste buds and adds in a zingy hot sauce for a kick. It is a perfect snack to start your meal or to pair with one of their big, beautiful salads, called “Field of Greens,” for lunch. Top the salad with homemade dressings from ranch, blue cheese, Italian, balsamic vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic Parmesan Caesar, thousand island or honey mustard.
For their main courses, also called “The Big League,” I sampled (OK, I stuffed my face) the B.E.C. which is applewood bacon, fried egg, melted American cheese between Texas Toast coated with Parmesan herb butter. First, let me say Texas Toast should have its own holiday. It’s that delicious, and the herb butter was banging good. Add in salty bacon, eggs, tangy cheese and each bite is worth every calorie. It is a home run.
You can’t come to a sports themed bar and not order wings, so next I sampled the traditional bone-in wings with buffalo seasoning and, to make myself feel healthy, paired it with salad. The wings are big and meaty and have the perfect amount of outer crisp and juicy middle. Make sure to dip them in the handmade ranch or blue cheese for a cooling kick. Leave your white T-shirt at home, get messy and enjoy all the magic perfectly done wings offer.
You can also order hand-breaded boneless wings and enjoy boneless wings on Tuesday’s for 75 cents per wing. Sauces include honey mustard, beer mustard, honey, classic or bourbon BBQ, teriyaki, General Tso’s, sweet chili, stingin’ honey garlic, Carolina tangy gold BBQ, mango habanero, buffalo (mild, medium, hot or fire), chili lime, sweet sriracha, sriracha, or jalapeno pepper jelly. And they have dry rubs from buffalo, cayenne, Old Bay, lemon pepper, salt and vinegar, Jamaican jerk and cinnamon sugar. Pair your wings with crispy sweet potato wedges, crinkle cut french fries, or their house made potato chips. Get the friends together, order a combination and grab a few cold beers to enjoy a perfect night out.
Rounding out my sports themed food tour, I tried the traditional grilled chicken sandwich. Many people think sports bars only serve burgers and wings. They serve so many more flavors to savor, from a BBQ sandwich, pimento cheese BLT, cheese quesadilla, catfish po’boy and a gooey cheese-steak. The grilled chicken sandwich starts with a huge boneless chicken breast seasoned and grilled and placed between a buttered bun with chunky pickle slices, slivered red onions, melted cheese lettuce and tomato. This sandwich has classic flavors and is a lighter choice for days you want to more protein with fewer calories.
I ended my Tie Breaker’s food tour with a sweet finish. They partnered with Farmer & The Dail of Snow Hill to bring them seasonal desserts. They are currently featuring a cinnamon sugar apple jack which is like an apple turnover topped with a scoop of salted caramel ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce. It was warm and sweet, just like a hug from Grandma.
As you can see, no matter what location you visit, you will never go hungry or miss a game when you visit Tie Breakers. Make sure to stop by the new Winterville location and show them some love this holiday.
Both locations still offer curbside service, take-out and dine-in. Tie Breakers in Winterville is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Visit www.tiebreakersnc.com or call 252-439-0555.