...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Fried blue crab is a favorite at Tula’s Fish and Chips
The first time I tried authentic fish and chips, I was in a pub in Dublin, Ireland, and it was a truly magical experience. I’ve never tasted anything like it before. The fish was crispy yet soft, salty yet buttery. The crust was billowy and inside the hot fish was moist and flaky. The “chips,” which are fried potatoes, were crispy on the outside but pillowy soft and almost creamy on the inside. I must have eaten fish and chips five times on that trip, unable to stop talking about how amazing they were.
Fish and chips is considered a culinary symbol of the United Kingdom, kind of like its food mascot. The National Federation of Fish Fryers estimates that in the U.K. alone, there are more than 10,500 fish and chip shops, and British consumers eat upward of 382 million meals from those shops every year, which correlates to over a billion dollars annually. The hearty fried fish paired with crisp fries got its humble start during the Industrial Revolution when factory and mill workers were looking for healthy, hot meals that were easy to eat.
It’s estimated that Americans eat fish and chips less than two times every year. This is hard to believe because we live near the coast where fresh fish is abundant and we all love it so much. However, in the last year, its popularity has increased over 25 percent. So maybe people are trying it like me and falling in love with it.
Today, I’m excited to introduce you to a local food shop that is paying tribute to this dish: Tula’s Fish and Chips food truck. Owner Tula Harris has been in business for over eight years. You can find her bright purple and gold truck on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the corner of Fifth Street and Memorial Drive in Greenville.
About 10 years ago, Tula visited London and she, too, fell in love with fish and chips. Fried fish also was a meal she cooked a lot with her grandmother, “Granny Poo,” as a child. So cooking fish already held a special place in her heart and she wanted to share that feeling with others. She says every piece of fish from Tula’s is “fried with love every time.” The food truck is her own ministry where she can serve God with love and spread the message of faith and food with the community.
Tula’s menu features fresh tilapia and whiting fillets, catfish nuggets, wings, pork chops and sides like fries (chips), fried cornbread, coleslaw, fried green beans, okra, sweet potato fries and assorted cake slices for dessert. Her fish dredge is made with a seasoned cornmeal base. The fish comes out with a crunchy yet light outer skin and when you break apart the fish the heat and moisture seeps out. Your first bite has crunch and the inner fish flesh, whether you are eating the whiting or tilapia, is clean and crisp with a meaty texture.
I love to dip my fish in all of the sauces then drizzle my crispy, fat fries with a twang of malt vinegar, which is how chips are eaten in the U.K. It adds a bright acid pop in your mouth when paired with the buttery fish. You will see for yourself the magic that happens when the fish and chip is combined. It is taste bud wizardry.
And make sure to ask for some “E” sauce, which is Tula’s signature thick burgundy spiced sauce with crushed red pepper. It has both sweet and smoky notes and adds a nice flavor addition to the fish or shrimp dishes. Tula’s also offers cocktail sauce, Tartar sauce or Texas Pete hot sauce.
Tula’s menu expands with fresh fried shrimp dredged with a wet style batter that creates more of a puffed up crispy shell. The shrimp were super clean and succulent. Dipped in the spicy sauce, they are a wake-up call for your mouth. I paired my fish and shrimp with deep-fried corn, which is fried, slathered in butter and sprinkled with special seasoning and a pinch of sugar. The sugar caramelizes the corn on its edges when it hits the fryer.
To end my Tula’s food tour, I tried the fresh fried blue crabs. Tula used to eat crabs at Griffin’s beach when she was a kid; it’s another one of her favorite memories. The gorgeous crab is lightly dredged and fried and almost too pretty to eat. But that did not stop me from cracking it open and pulling out all that buttery crab meat. I could eat my weight in crab meat and it was a delicious end to my tasting at Tula’s.
So if you haven’t tried the fish and chips experience, I encourage you to see for yourself. Tula’s Fish and Chips also owns Cherry May Blossom Event Center off of Memorial Drive, which has space to accommodate up to 150 people for events, reunions, birthday parties and much more. For more information, follow them on Facebook, go see them at upcoming festivals like the Ayden Collard festival or call 717-5150 to book their food truck or event venue for your next special event.