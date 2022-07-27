The first time I tried authentic fish and chips, I was in a pub in Dublin, Ireland, and it was a truly magical experience. I’ve never tasted anything like it before. The fish was crispy yet soft, salty yet buttery. The crust was billowy and inside the hot fish was moist and flaky. The “chips,” which are fried potatoes, were crispy on the outside but pillowy soft and almost creamy on the inside. I must have eaten fish and chips five times on that trip, unable to stop talking about how amazing they were.

Fish and chips is considered a culinary symbol of the United Kingdom, kind of like its food mascot. The National Federation of Fish Fryers estimates that in the U.K. alone, there are more than 10,500 fish and chip shops, and British consumers eat upward of 382 million meals from those shops every year, which correlates to over a billion dollars annually. The hearty fried fish paired with crisp fries got its humble start during the Industrial Revolution when factory and mill workers were looking for healthy, hot meals that were easy to eat.


