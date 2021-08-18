A long time ago, during my college days, I worked at a Greek restaurant. This is where I fell in love with Mediterranean cuisine. Some of my favorite go-to snacks are briny Kalamata olives, crispy pita bread dipped in creamy hummus, Feta cheese drizzled with olive oil and cracked pepper, and stuffed grape leaves.
This healthy cuisine is filled with colorful vegetables, fruits, lean meats and plenty of flavor. It originates in areas near the Mediterranean Sea from Palestine, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Syria and Lebanon as well as North African regions of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya. Other influences can be attributed to southern Europe, from Spain, Italy and southern France, all of which give it diverse flavor profiles.
Olive oil, one of the healthiest cooking tools we have today, is at the heart of Mediterranean cooking. The core ingredients are fresh vegetables from artichokes, cucumbers, tomatoes, spinach, onions, cabbage, lettuce and eggplant. Then add in halal/kosher meat from chicken and beef which are usually marinated, roasted or grilled on kabobs and served inside pitas with toppings or in platters with a variety of healthy and colorful side dishes. Fresh spices like sumac, oregano, thyme, basil, parsley and mint as well as sauces used to pickle and cure vegetables, add texture and flavor.
This is just a sampling of why we love this type of food, which now can be found Habibi Mediterranean Grill at 310 E. Arlington Blvd. Andy and Afkar Salaheldeen are the proud owners and are excited to offer their authentic recipes and favorites. Their children, Nema, Mo and Hiba also work with them, so it’s a family affair.
The family has roots in Palestine, so their menu features traditional Mediterranean and Palestinian favorites including appetizers, sandwiches, wraps, platters and a wide variety of hand-crafted sides. Enjoy traditional gyro sandwiches with either chicken, beef or lamb. Abundant salads include the fattoush, made with fried bread mixed with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and fried pieces of pita, and the Tahini salad. Some of the side options include grape leaves, tzatziki, which is a zingy cucumber dip, and cabbage salad. Go bigger and select a platter with multiple meat options and a variety of sides.
Before you eat, you have to order the mint lemonade. It’s made with fresh mint blended with homemade lemonade. This cool, tangy and refreshing drink is bright green and yellow, smells heavenly and tastes like what I image sunshine would taste like.
For my tasting, I was given a large wooden platter featuring a variety of traditional items to sample. The rotating platter was a color wheel of vitality, health and flavor. Let’s start with the chicken shawarma wrap. Shawarma is a Middle-eastern style of meat. Meat (chicken or beef) is sliced thin, marinated overnight then layered on a vertical spit. They add lamb fat between the layers to keep the meat moist. They use 50 percent white meat and 50 percent dark meat. The spit is filled with close to 80 layers of meat and that marinated meat rotates around the heating element and is cooked slowly allowing bits of the outside to get that crispy edge.
When you order a sandwich, they shave off thin slices and add to the wrap. Then fill up the Mediterranean style burrito with your favorite sides, including Afkar’s recipe of pickled red cabbage with acidity and tang, imported Palestinian pickles, which are thinner and pale green with a crispy salty, briny bite, or maybe sauteed white onions pickled with salt and sumac. They have lettuce and tomatoes or tabouli, which is a herbaceous lemony salad made with parsley, bulgar wheat, red onions and tomatoes. They also have salty, Kalamata olives, baba ganoosh, a roasted eggplant dip, or the crowd favorite hummus dip made with chick peas, garlic and lemon juice. It’s creamy and perfect slathered on pita points.
After my delicious wrap, I tried their marinated lamb chops and their lamb kabobs. They take fresh lamb for the kabobs and grind it with spices, then grill it. The inside is soft and earthy with a warm spice note. The lamb chops are grilled with a crispy marinated crust with a deep flavor profile. These would be perfect paired with a bright and clean house salad made with arugula, pecans, raisins, cranberry and drizzled with a tangy house dressing.
I went on to try their grilled chicken and stuffed grape leaves filled with seasoned rice and spices, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes and banana peppers. The entire platter was full of layers of flavor, texture and was super healthy.
For dessert, I sampled one of Afkar’s family recipes that she makes daily, the coconut Harissa cake made with semolina, organic butter, honey and coconut. It’s spongy and soft in the middle and the sweet honey and coconut semolina melt in your mouth. I think I found a new favorite dessert. They also make baklava, a dessert made with dozens of layers of phillo dough, nuts and a honey syrup. My tasting from beginning to end was a delight. You can’t help but feel healthy and satisfied when you eat Mediterranean food.
Habibi Mediterranean Cuisine is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. On Tuesday’s they offer a Gyro sandwich combo all day served with fries and a drink for only $4.99. They are also available to cater your next event or office party and offer dine-in and take-out daily. For more information, you can follow them on Facebook or call 364-1406.