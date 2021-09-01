A group of friends looking to begin a new era of flavor and fun in the heart of Pirate Nation have opened Quarters Bar and Grill at 1011-F S. Charles Blvd. behind Krispy Kreme.
Serving delicious burgers, hot dogs and wings along with a large variety of beer catering to students, Pirate fans and East Carolina University alumni, it’s easy to see that football, sports and great game-day food are at the center of the new restaurant.
General manager Brett Carpenter has over 25 years experience in the business, and the menu is the brainchild of head chef Amanda Goudrealt, a Johnson and Wales graduate. Her creations take the triple game day staple foods — hot dogs, burgers and wings — and add sophisticated flavor profiles and handmade accouterments. She makes her own slaw, pickles, sauces and dips and uses high quality all-beef hot dogs.
The great food and extensive beer bar make it a great place to come eat, laugh and drink! Better yet, they offer a fun interactive aspect called #Quarterscache. Keep an eye out for Quarters Cache coins hidden around downtown Greenville. Find a coin and return it to the bar for discounts and rewards.
Quarters offers between 60-80 varieties of bottled beer and 10 rotating beers on tap. Some popular bottled beers include the Golden Road Mango Cart, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Festival Express, Dogfish Head, Lemon-Ginger Zombie, 1911 Rose and Cider Donut hard cider. One of the most popular beers on tap is the Pitt Street Strawberry Milkshake American IPA. They also carry traditional domestic beers like Budweiser and Miller Light to imported beers like Corona and Guinness.
The food menu is easy to read and features a variety of options to satisfy. Starting with hot dogs, keep it classic with ketchup, mustard and relish or get down with the Dirty Dog, featuring homemade beef chili and dripping, gooey cheese sauce. The Tangy Dog features sweet pineapple, savory bacon and decadent Teriyaki sauce, or get ready to be wowed by the Double Porked Dog, which is an all beef hot dog wrapped in bacon, fried and topped with caramelized onions and a drippy cheese sauce. The dog had a great snap from being fried. Add crispy bacon blanket and sweet, translucent onions and cheese, and any pirate would trade gold for some of this one.
All of the hot dog buns are substantial for keeping all of the toppings in place, so no soggy buns in sight. Another top notch pick is the Carolina slaw dog featuring chili, handmade slaw and generously drizzled with spicy mustard. I loved Amanda’s homemade slaw with thin sliced cabbage and sweet carrots in a bright vinegar forward sauce mixed with deep heated chili and rich, spicy mustard. Pirates fans will only be able to shake their head and say Arrrrgh.
Moving to burgers, get ready to get swash-buckled by flavor. Start with a soft, buttered bun, a massive all-beef patty cooked to order. Go classic with homemade pickles, American cheese, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato and mustard or have a BLT with a sweet and smokey bacon jam, lettuce, tomato and sweet bread and butter pickles. The Quarters Burger starts with an all beef patty, a handmade potato cake, crispy sliced bacon, caramelized onions, American cheese, topped with a perfectly fried egg. It was a mile high, cheese melted out the sides and the egg yolk burst at the first bite. The luscious yolky center mixed with the smokey bacon and potato cake already draped in cheese. Give it one bite and you will be hooked. All hotdogs and burgers come with either chips or hand-cut french fries. They also have gluten-free buns.
Last but not least, the wings are a perfect game day food, easy to eat, and a perfect choice for lunch or dinner. Each order features six bone-in wings with sauce slathered on the chicken or served on the side. Enjoy unique flavor combinations like the Gochujang wings made with maple syrup, chilis, soy sauce and garlic. Or maybe you want to enjoy the house wings, which are mild, double fried with a dry house-made rub. They also have Teriyaki wings and spicy wings made with hot Siracha, honey and lime. I sampled the peppercorn cream wings, which were covered in a creamy, peppery sauce made with pepper, Parmesan and garlic. It was creamy, had a nice warm heat from the spices, and the chicken was tender and easy to pull from the bones. Pair this one with a rich beer for a nice dinner experience.
No matter what you choose at Quarters Bar and Grill, make sure to show them some love, stop by and support local. Quarters Bar and Grill offers meal delivery through ChowNow or you can dine in or order take-out. They are open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and are closed Monday and Tuesday. Call 252-329-1361 or check out the full menu on their website at quartersbarandgrillnc.com.