Neon lights, swivel stools, Formica tables, dreamy Elvis Presley lyrics piped out of speakers and the hiss and whine of French fries cooking in hot oil. A huddle of boys laugh and smile while sipping orangeades and reminiscing about the baseball game and who cracked one out of the park. A new couple sit across from each other smiling over chocolate shakes. The kitchen staff ding a bell as waitstaff dressed in 1950s gear line baskets of burgers and hot dogs up their forearms. No, we have not gone back in time, but we can get a slice of this hot pink and teal blue decade and all its roadside glory by going to Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries at 2907 E. 10th St. in Greenville.
With a consistent blend of speed, service and great food all in an upbeat diner-style atmosphere — they call out hello when you walk in the door — Hwy 55 serves up classics from juicy burgers to flavorful cheesesteaks, classic grilled cheese sandwiches, shrimp burgers and hot dogs. And don’t forget to add on crispy thin-cut fries dusted with salt, colossal crispy onion rings or frozen custard or even a banana split. Hwy 55 is the go-to diner for all the flavors we crave from meaty to salty to sweet. It’s a nostalgic ride in a ’50s Cadillac with all the bells and whistles that make for a great diner experience.
And coming in February the East 10th street location will start serving breakfast, the first of the five Greenville locations that will add on this awesome menu. Manager Edie Jones is super excited to share this brand new menu with customers. She has managed the location for four years and worked for the company for seven. “I want you to come here and enjoy the full experience where you’re not just a guest, but family. We are a family-oriented place where people come back for more of the great food they love,” Jones said.
The breakfast menu features biscuits piled high with sausage, bacon, chicken, egg and even pimento cheese. Then move down to sandwiches that provide a layered depth of breakfast flavors that will make you shake your hips like Elvis. Choose the Hobo with scrambled egg, sausage and American cheese or the cheesecake scramble with sliced steak, onions, peppers, scrambled eggs and American cheese. Or choose from a smooth granola parfait with tart Greek yogurt, crunchy granola and a choice of fresh fruit from strawberries, blueberries or sweet pineapple.
So what we are we waiting for, I got my imaginary poodle skirt on, ponytail up, and saddle shoes on ready to fuel up for the long day ahead. I started with the signature pimento cheese biscuit. Pimento cheese is the spread of the South with its creamy orange waves of cream cheese, shredded cheddar cheese and sliced pimentos slathered on a warm, buttery biscuit. Just the description should tell you how this one turns out. It was luscious and creamy and cheesy and oh so good.
Since Hwy 55 is known for its incredible burgers, let’s have one for breakfast. The Hwy 55 Breakfast Burger starts with a 2.75-ounce patty between a soft bun topped with cheddar cheese, an over-easy egg, crispy bacon, tater tots, and a sweet and savory Hwy 55 sauce. Have mercy on this big bad beauty. It was piled high with everything you would ever need to get through the day and maybe even the rest of the year. From the burger to the dripping egg yolk mixing with the hint of smoky bacon to a crispy tater tot, it gave me superpowers. Let me just say anything with a tater tot is a winner in my food book. I also tried their Chicken-n-Waffle sandwich with crispy chicken fingers atop a fluffy Belgian waffle drizzled with honey. There is nothing sweeter and more delicious than chicken and waffles, a breakfast match made in heaven.
And last but not least, I ended my ’50s food tour with the Southwest scramble. Take a large flour tortilla and fill it with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, jalapeños, onions, green peppers and pepper jack cheese. I thought the burger/egg sandwich before took top honors, but this beauty has to be added to the podium for flavor madness. Where do I begin? The mixing of rich and savory Mexican inspired flavors and textures from crispy meats, creamy earthy cheese, sweet peppers and onions, to the spicy kicks of jalapeños was sublime and put me in a happy food coma for hours.
It’s pretty clear to see that breakfast at Hwy 55 is going to be beyond amazing, so grab your best friends, family, or that special someone and check out the breakfast menu for your self. For more information on when breakfast will start this coming month call 252-754-8307.