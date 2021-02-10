Searing is a technique used in grilling, baking and roasting that cooks the surface of food at a high temperature until a gorgeous brown crust forms. The technique is at the heart of Seared Chop House, 1909-A E. Fire Tower Road.
The eatery has only been open a few weeks but already has food groupies a mile long. An open-air dining room with a view all the way to the kitchen greets visitors at the door. Walk around the corner and enjoy a drink at the fully stocked bar or grab a glass of smokey bourbon and head into the whiskey lounge. The sexy lounge features dark blue suede chairs, a buttery brown leather couch. They also have a super sleek and exclusive wine list featuring wines by the glass and bottle. Enjoy a fruit-forward glass of Famiglie Pinot Grigi or a cozy glass of Tilia Merlot.
General Manager Kurt Hauser and front of house and bar manager Jeremy Shelton have created a food and cocktail menu that is layered and diverse, offering up style, class and a touch of sear. Hauser describes the restaurant as a “traditional American chophouse with a wide variety of land and sea options plus great salads to enjoy.”
The menu features starters like a warm and creamy spinach and artichoke dip, seared tuna, classic shrimp cocktail and crispy smokehouse onion rings with a southwest ranch dipping sauce. They have all your favorite salads chopped full of your favorites from a traditional house salad, crisp Caesar, chef or southwest salad. These pair beautifully with the main menu attraction, steak. Choose from ribeyes, filets and T-bones from 6-20 ounces. Pick your favorite meat, how you like it cooked and get ready to be served up a seared steak in all its glory. They also have pork chops, burgers, ribs, BBQ chicken, or maybe a crab or spinach stuffed mushroom. They also have a rotating dessert menu.
Before we get started on our food tour, we need a few drinks so I have an excuse to spend time in that whiskey lounge. I sampled a trio of beverages all with a touch of sear. I started with a smoked and seared old fashioned made with a sugar cube, bitters, Maker’s Mark bourbon smoked with Knob Creek bourbon barrel chips and topped with a seared orange peel. Next up was a seared Paloma. This one has a bit of heat and was made with white tequila, fresh lime juice, grapefruit soda, Tajin rum, and a seared orange peel. The rim was dusted with a touch of Mexican spice. Then I tried was the seared cosmo made with Effen vodka, Cointreau, fresh lime, cranberry juice, and garnished with a seared orange. This was pink passion in a glass.
Now that I have had a few drinks, I am ready for a starter so I tried the crostini trio, which is six bruschette made with seasoned tomatoes and white cheese, two topped with peppered steak, two topped with smoked salmon and two with the traditional toppings of tomatoes and cheese. The whole plate is drizzled with balsamic glaze. This trio has land, sea and vegetarian all on one plate. The salmon was smokey with just a hint of salt, the steak was peppery and tender, the traditional ones were sweet and the glaze gave them all of a touch of refinement. A delicious start to my meal.
Next, I went straight for the steak. I tried the 12-ounce ribeye cooked medium paired with sauteed asparagus and served with a salad or additional side of your choice. There is nothing more beautiful than a steak served to your table with beautiful sear marks, and that little pool of seasoned juices as garlic butter melts on top. When you slice it open, the steak almost sings to be eaten. The meat was tender and the small marbled areas of fat melted in your mouth. It has the right amount of salt and spice, and when paired with mellow asparagus makes for a satisfying chop house steak dinner.
Next, I tried the teriyaki salmon topped with a teriyaki glaze, pineapple pico salsa and served on a bed of cilantro lime rice. The soft buttery salmon also had gorgeous sear marks and paired perfectly with the clean citrus rice and tangy, bright salsa. It was luscious. To end my food tour, I tried the chicken Marsala made with a seared chicken breast topped with a creamy Marsala wine sauce served on that same citrus cilantro lime rice. This is the first time I have had a Marsala sauce with cream and I like it. It had a smooth, earthy depth to it from the mushrooms, paired with a touch of wine. This one was comfort food at its finest.
It’s easy to see why Seared Chop House has the following it does after only a few weeks. You have to support local and check it out for yourself. Seared Chop House is open 3-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Make reservations Tuesday-Thursday by calling 252-756-8199 or by going to their website, www.searedchophouse.com.