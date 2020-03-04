Greenville is home to hundreds of restaurants offering up a variety of culinary adventures to satisfy our taste buds. Sushi is at the top of many people’s food pyramid. Health enthusiasts, seafood lovers and foodies with fearsome palates seek and find sushi, made with cold rice dressed with vinegar, formed into different shapes and stuffed or topped with raw or cooked meat and vegetables. Sushi bars are hip and popular. You get fresh sushi with your favorite add-ons and it’s artfully prepared in front of you. The art of sushi is as important as the taste.
Shogun Japanese Restaurant, 420 E. Arlington Blvd., is one of these culinary adventure spots. They offer a diverse menu and specialize in sushi, sushi rolls, hibachi and other traditional Japanese items including popular Bento boxes. They have plenty of booths, tables, a full service sushi bar that can seat up to 12 people, private traditional dining rooms for larger parties and a full-service bar with beer, wine and cocktails.
For those that frequent Shogun, you probably know owner, Leo Chen well. He is always front and center either greeting along with his wife or behind the sushi bar with headband on, pairing knife in hand, carving cucumbers into palm trees, carrots into delicate roses or creating other touches of edible elegance to the hundreds of sushi plates and displays made daily and nightly. Chen has owned restaurants for over 17 years and has been in his current location seven years. Alongside Chen, you will find Ming Jiang (Mark for short) who was my Hot Dish guide for my tasting. He is no stranger to the kitchen and his sushi prep style superb.
Before we get started, I have a little secret. I don’t eat sushi very often. My seafood palate leans itself to “cooked” sushi from California rolls stuffed with shredded carrots and cucumbers, cooked crab meat, and sliced avocado to rock shrimp rolls with spicy pink sauce drizzled on top. I will occasionally venture outside my cooked zone but I am always afraid that raw fish with taste, well “fishy.” Here is something everyone should know, if it tastes “fishy” it’s probably not made correctly or the fish is not fresh. Shogun offers fresh “off the boat” seafood delivered every day.
To make ordering easier, peruse the visual menu with colorful photos so you can see before you eat. Prices for sushi range from $3 to $10.95, so it’s not only healthy but affordable. The menu is like looking a book of paintings.
I started with the yellow tail jalapeno sushi appetizer. This dish starts with six sashimi grade yellow tail, which is Japanese amber jack. It’s sliced and arranged on a classic white plate in a starfish pattern with pickled red onion and micro greens nestled in the center along with a generous drizzle of yuzu sauce and a paper thin slice of jalapeno added on each piece. The soft pink, delicate amber jack was tender and the citrus juice adds a bright acidity to each bite. This is the first time I’ve ever tasted yuzu. It is a Japanese sauce made from green or yellow yuzu, green or red chili peppers and salt. It smells like a spicy lemon and an orange had a baby; it tastes like a cross between a sweet segment of Mandarin orange mixed with a tart lemon layer and a hint of rice vinegar to round it out.
The sushi’s inner flesh is softened by the juice opening up flavors like a Japanese opera. And don’t forget that yellow tail is high in protein and is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are healthy fats that packed with a lots of health benefits.
I sampled two appetizers. The first was the shishito peppers. Start with sweet green and yellow shishito peppers, add them to a hot pan filled with a special oil mixture and the peppers’ skin softens and sizzles at a high temperature. Once they get a nice dose of sear and color, they are added to a bowl and topped with bonito flakes, which are wisps of freeze-dried, fermented skipjack fish skin. The cool paper-thin bonito flakes, when added to the heated peppers, start to move on top and shrink like a dance of tiny dragons. I had to ask Mark just to make sure the flakes weren’t “alive.” The name of the peppers make you think it will be a hot pepper but it had a crisp outer shell with soft inner flesh and tasted like a sweet green pepper with a touch of salt from the fish flakes. Truly unique and enjoyable.
Next, I tried the crispy Brussels sprouts. They take petals of the sprouts and add them to a pan of hot oil and the edges curl and crisp up bringing out the savory and earthy flavor of this vegetable. They drizzle over a sweet soy sauce to finish. The crispier edges tasted like cooked bacon. If you’ve never had this baby-cabbage-like vegetable, fried is always the way to go.
To round out my Shogun tasting tour, I sampled another sushi plate with raw salmon shaped into a rose, soft ahi tuna set among a beach of carved vegetables and lemon paired with pickled ginger and wasabi. Next, I went full cooked by eating my favorite, the Hibachi steak plate with rice and mixed vegetables, a fan favorite and popular seller. To end my tour, I sampled a (OK, ate it all) tempura battered banana that was fried and topped with whip cream, chocolate and strawberry sauce. Holy bananas, was that the way to end a tour of Shogun from raw, to carved, to fried, to steak to creamy banana.
I always enjoy my journey and was happy I braved the world of sushi. Now it’s your turn to check out Shogun for yourself. I made sure to leave the eel and more adventurous plates for you! Shogun is open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, noon-10:30 p.m. Saturday and noon 9:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information visit their website www.shogungreenville.net or call 252-565-8818.