Jazz is a musical style that has the ability to change the way we feel, with a hypnotic central rhythm that builds and expands from the first chord. Many people ask, “What is Jazz?” The great Louis Armstrong responded by saying “If you have to ask, you’ll never know.” This same quote graces the doors of the new restaurant, The Artist’s Cafe at 4125 Old Tar Road in Winterville.
The Artist’s Cafe has a unique approach to food and music by providing live music by The Artist’s Cafe house band while you eat. The restaurant is set up with low and high top tables surrounding a small stage at the front of the restaurant along with warm lightening. Right when you come in, the mood has already been set.
Owner and founder Tim Ottinger is excited to showcase great music paired with Cajun inspired food blending beats and bites for a truly unique and enjoyable dining experience. Ottinger has a degree in music education and has taught music for over 20 years. He traveled to Nashville a few years back to produce an EP called “Finally” in the famed Black Bird Studio.
He has recorded music for many years and is a talented singer songwriter. His two dreams were making music and owning his own restaurant, so with the Artist’s Cafe, now he can give you both. He named it the Artist’s Cafe because artist with the apostrophe in its possessive form signifies owning your voice and owning the music. For him, he wants you to connect to not only the music but the food as well.
Ottinger describes the restaurant as a “creole eatery with a live blues jazz vibe.” The menu is short but effective, affording you all of the classic creole and Cajun dishes inspired from New Orleans where Jazz is prevalent. The menu has a higher end feel and features soups like seafood bisque, salads and dinner entrees with just as much flavor and soul as the music backdrop.
Some of the entrees include the blackened 12 ounce Ribeye, Cajun BBQ baby back ribs, Bison bacon burger or Bourbon Street burger, blackened chicken sandwich and more. Sides include some of my favorite from sautéed mushrooms with a butter wine sauce to asparagus with Hollandaise to crispy Cajun fries.
And here is a fun fact, all of the waitstaff can sing as well as serve. Ottinger auditioned potential staff by asking them to sing a song. Even the dishwasher can get in on the action, as he is a comedian. If it’s someone’s birthday, you can call ahead and give the cafe a bit of information about the person so the waitstaff can provide a table-side singing telegram.
A jazz song can sometimes start slow building its beat up, so to start my musical food tour, I started out with a smooth and cool house wedge salad made with iceberg lettuce, chopped bacon, tomato, sliced red onion all drizzled with ranch dressing. This fresh dish sets the tone for the rest of the evening. As I sipped my tea and ate my salad, Tim sang “When the Lights Go Down in The City” by Journey with powerful vocals filling the restaurant.
Next, I tried the blackened scallops. Start with four scallops that have been dipped in a blackening seasoning and seared for a nice crust. Place these around a base of buttered and seasoned grits and drizzle over a salt and vinegar reduction sauce. The dark, glossy glaze was jazzed up with flavor and the scallops were tender and succulent. Scallops have a subtle flavor and meaty texture. The grits were the perfect base clef for this song.
As I waited for my next course to come out, Mariah, one of the waitstaff, came on stage and sang a duet with Tim. This girl can sing. It felt like being in a hip club in New York City with warm lightening and a cozy feel. The Cajun shrimp and grits came with those same luscious grits in the center, anchoring plump seared shrimp all around and adding a generous amount of Tasso gravy on top. This signature dish was the perfect entree to pair with some boozy jazz in the background.
And for those that have never had Tasso gravy, it’s made with butter melted with flour and spices until it turns slightly brown and then a bit of coffee and Tasso ham creating a rich, golden brown sauce that for sure will taste like the heartbeat of Jazz, with warmth from the spices, a back chord of salt and a creamy finish mixed with springy shrimp.
I moved on to another Cajun classic, the Grand Isle gumbo, which is made with Andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers, onions and celery served over Jasmine rice and topped with a few perfect petal sized shrimp. The thick, vibrant red sauce curves around the rice, shrimp and sausage containing a range of flavors and depths like a piece of sheet music filled with notes of rich tomato, spice and low building heat as its central rhythm.
To complete my Jazz filled dinner experience, I ended it on a sweet note. Mariah came back up on stage and sang a rendition of “At Last” by Etta James and her syrupy voice filled the restaurant as I ate a slice of Key West Key lime pie. It was the final note in tonight’s jazzy meal and was vibrant, sweet and refreshing. If you are looking for an enjoyable dinner experience that goes beyond food and includes live music, make sure to check out The Artist’s Cafe for yourself. For more information call (252) 933-4679 or (252) 999–8090.