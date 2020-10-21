The Rickhouse has been open for lunch since the summer but recently expanded its already impressive menu. General manager Jeremy Shelton along with manager Greer Jones and head chef Keisha Peterson have thought up incredible combinations and entrees combining flavors and textures that create a rewarding and swoon-worthy experience every time.
The menu includes unique appetizers such as barrel proof cheese dip, roasted-honey balsamic Brussels sprouts or pan-seared scallops and new options like Crimini mushrooms, Italian meatballs, Rick’s ultimate supreme BBQ nachos and spinach dip. Choose a creamy dip, a crunchy nacho, or a meaty option for delightful possibilities. Other new menu items include an ultimate mushroom onion bacon burger or Rick’s classic egg burger. From charcuterie to crab cakes to tuna Tartar, you can come back often and try something new.
The dinner menu is just as impressive, with its tailored and trendy options from filet Oscar, ultimate blackened surf and turf, Mahi risotto, shrimp ‘n’ grits and ginger bourbon fried chicken. New large plate dinner items include the garlic butter onion New York strip, stuffed pimento cheese chicken, honey glazed grilled pork chop, or the brown sugar lemon garlic salmon.
In case you didn’t know, The Rickhouse has over 60 different kinds of bourbon and 30 beers on tap. Bourbon is a type of American whiskey, a barrel-aged distilled spirit that has a variety of colors and flavor profiles from creamy butterscotch to spicy clove and cinnamon to fruit-forward flavors like peach, fig and dates to heady flavors like leather, tobacco and licorice.
There are four types of Whistle Pig, aged 10, 12, 15 and 18 years; Elijah Craig, Maker’s Mark, Wild Turkey and Kentucky Owl Confiscated. According to Kentucky Owl, Confiscated pays tribute to the barrels the government seized just ahead of Prohibition. Those barrels were never seen or tasted again. More than a century later, Confiscated is the first offering from Kentucky Owl that will be available in all 50 states.
If you haven’t tried bourbon, I suggest you start with a Don Draper (Madmen) classic, The Old Fashioned made by muddling sugar with bitters and water, adding whiskey and garnishing with a thick zest of orange peel and a boozy cherry. It is traditionally served in an old fashioned glass which shows off its sexy vibes, deep caramel color and intense yet smooth finish — a perfect starter to any meal.
Now that our pipes are whistling a sultry bourbon tune, we can eat. First, I tried a new appetizer, the bang-bang bourbon shrimp. Of course, this beauty starts with bourbon and features a pound of shrimp tossed in a house-made sweet chili sauce. I decided I wanted more seafood, so I paired mine with a lobster tail. The shrimp have a nice crust on them and the sticky sweet sauce was bright and delightful. Paired with a buttery, sweet lobster, how could you go wrong. Did I mention the bourbon?
Next I tried one of their new dinner items, the maple bacon grilled chicken. Start with a grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and cheese and bathed with a sweet and smokey maple BBQ glaze. This dish is paired with mac and cheese and sweet creamy corn. The sauce was lick-your-finger worthy, the macaroni was nutty with its luscious white cheese sauce and the corn was swimming in a sweet cream bath. You can’t ever go wrong with chicken and bacon. This one would pair beautifully with any bourbon they offer.
Lastly, I sampled one of their new pasta dishes, the bayou pasta, made with tri-colored peppers, onions, Andouille sausage and sweet blackened chicken in a homemade Cajun cream sauce with Penne pasta. The cream sauce has a sweet heat and the sausage had that perfect chew and bite paired with sweet chicken and peppers. You can add a bit of the sea to this dish by adding shrimp for a true Louisiana inspired dish. The pasta was the perfect dish for the cooler weather and is sure to be a crowd favorite. Other new pastas include the spaghetti Bolognese with the chef’s rustic meat sauce.
Located at 710 Red Banks Road, The Rickhouse also features weekly lunch specials which are chicken and pastry on Monday, meatloaf on Tuesday, fried seafood platter on Wednesday, hamburger steak on Thursday, and a half rack of smoked barbecued ribs on Friday. Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and dinner is 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Brunch is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Call 252-689-6377 or 252-689-6366.
Don’t forget that The Rickhouse can cater your event and has a banquet space adjacent the restaurant called The Rickhouse Reserve. It can accommodate up to 115 people with its own restrooms, built-in dance floor, projector screen, two 80-inch televisions, built-in sound system, Wi-Fi and a cool light-up bar. Smaller events can choose from a limited menu and larger groups can choose from various buffet options.