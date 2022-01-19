I love cake so much I could eat it for every meal. I blame the bakery my grandmother owned for introducing me to the delicious world of sweets. I was taught that baked goods are not bad for you, they solve problems.Having a bad day? Eat a cookies. Sad? Bake a cake or pie and just the smell alone will dry up those tears. In honor of all things sweet, I’m excited this week to showcase Val’s Gourmet Baked Goods located in the heart of downtown Washington, N.C., at 150 W. Main St, in the Arts Cafe inside the historic Turnage Theatre.
Husband and wife team Valerie “Val” and Arthur Jackson have been baking up and serving sweet and savory treats in North Carolina for five years. Originally from the Washington, D.C., area, they each have over 40 years of baking experience. A job transfer brought them to Greenville five years ago.
One weekend, they took a drive to see Washington and said it “hooked them.” They loved that the 27 mile trip too less than 30 minutes. They love the charm of the city and Val decided to sell red velvet cakes at the Washington Farmer’s market. They did so well, they began selling items at the Leroy James Farmer’s Market in Greenville. They came back to the Washington Farmer’s market and stayed there until two years ago when the opportunity to rent space in the Turnage Theatre opened up. It was only two doors down from the Farmer’s Market. The decision has been good to them ever since.
Val’s Gourmet Baked Goods is known for wedding cakes, specialty and classic cakes in a variety of flavors, cheesecake cakes, lattice fruit pies, pecan pie, banana pudding and key lime pie. They have savory pies from quiche to tomato pies, as well as cinnamon rolls, sweet breads such as blueberry, banana and strawberry cream cheese. They also make bread pudding, muffins, turnovers and sell North Carolina food items from assorted jellies, Bertie County and Two Rivers peanuts, a’larita gourmet salsa, local honey, tea and spices. They even have pickled southern style vegetables like corn relish, Cajun candy with candied jalapeno with onion pickles, pickled okra and tomatillo salsa verde.
They also provide all the snacks for patrons who are enjoying events at the Turnage Theatre.
Val’s original artwork is for sale too. Her artistry shows in her beautifully decorated wedding and special event cakes and in the meticulous decorating of their classic cakes.
The cakes on display are not little cakes — these are what I would call “Big Boy” cakes with multiple layers, height and drama. The display case holds Oreo, red velvet, pineapple coconut, orange dreamsicle, carrot, s’mores and peanut butter and jelly cake.
I went straight in for a sweet single serve pecan pie. This southern inspired pie features a buttery crust, moist and gooey sweet center, and is topped with chopped pecans, then baked to a golden color. They also use local pecans when in season. My favorite part is the center that tastes of brown sugar and summer all in one bite.
Next, I tried a tomato pie made with roasted tomatoes, mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, basil, garlic and seasonings. This is a perfect pie for a summer garden party, a fall holiday feast, or a treat for vegetarians. Start with the buttery crust and mix that with sharp cheddar cheese, mellow tomatoes that get a sweet kick when roasted. Then you get sweet basil and creamy mayo. If someone is sick, forget soup and buy them this warming savory pie. It’s a crowd favorite.
I tried two of the cheesecake cakes. The lemon blueberry cheesecake cake starts with a mile high moist lemon blueberry cake on the top and bottom with a generous layer of luscious cheesecake sandwiched in the middle. The entire cake has a homemade cream cheese frosting and tart and tangy homemade lemon curd on the top. It was all kinds of divine and dreamy and the lemon curd gives your cheeks that satisfying pucker.
What better way to end than with chocolate on chocolate on chocolate? I sampled the double chocolate cheesecake cake. Start with a mile high moist dark chocolate cake on the top and bottom with a generous layer of fluffy, creamy chocolate cheesecake sandwiched in the middle. The cake is frosted with a homemade chocolate frosting. The first bite was an explosion of chocolate, smooth from the cheesecake, decadent from the cake and tantalizing from the frosting. In my opinion, you can never have enough chocolate and this cake was heavenly from first to last bite.
At Val’s you can grab a slice of cake or a sweet treat anytime you want to bring joy to a friend’s birthday or grab a full cake for a family dinner party, retirement party or any occasion in-between. And, don’t forget about rehearsal dinners and weddings. Val and Arthur look forward to meeting their customers. and many days can be found outside waving. They have perfected the bakery game andand they make everyone feel like family. Make sure you go by and see how amazing their food is for yourself.
They are open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, follow them on Facebook or to place an order call 402-0582 or 833-9214.