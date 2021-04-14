Breakfast for many is the most important meal, a chance to fill up with delicious food to get through the day. Villa Verde Dos, located at 2247 W. Arlington Blvd. next to Vidant Medical Center, is Greenville’s newest morning filling station. We all know and love Villa Verde for lunch or dinner, but now we can celebrate and enjoy their amazing food for breakfast.
Owners Yordanys (Jay) and wife Eridania (Eri) immigrated from The Dominican Republic more than 20 years ago and have been running Villa Verde on 10th street since 2012. They added the second location in 2019 expanding access to their incredible Dominican food. “We are a small family-owned business that is focused on serving our community rather than just making money off of our community.”
Villa Verde on 10th Street serves bowls, sandwiches, wraps, and entrees. Bestsellers include the crowd pleaser and popular Paella (with no seafood), roasted garlic grouper, filet mignon medallions, Vila Verde salmon, churrasco skirt steak and the veggie lovers asopao — a hearty Dominican gumbo-style rice stew flavored with authentic spices and a choice of meat. They even have a vegetarian burger that insanely delicious.
The Arlington Boulevard location focuses on breakfast and traditional lunch fare with a build-your-own Villa bowl. Start with a base that includes rice, quinoa or Dominican salad then select a protein. Some options include steak, grilled or rotisserie chicken, grilled pork, beans or pernil, which is slow-roasted marinated pork. Next, add up to three toppings, including cherry tomatoes, seasoned corn, plantain chip crumbs, shredded carrots, pickled onions, avocado, cilantro, pickled red cabbage, raw red onions, grilled red and green bell peppers, chickpea salad or pickled beets. Then finish your Villa bowl with hot sauce or cilantro and lime sauce or the signature Dominican sauce. There are over 2,200 combinations so you can mix and match until you find your signature bowl.
Before breakfast, enjoy a cup of hot Black Beard coffee, then we can start with a breakfast bowl. It is prepared like their lunch bowls but starts with two fluffy scrambled eggs. You can choose a base from yellow or white rice, tri-colored quinoa, home-style potatoes or a grilled veggie mix. Next, pick a protein from chorizo, sausage, bacon, ham, chicken or beef. Next, select a cheese from a shredded cheese blend, feta or Parmesan. Now for the toppings. You can choose up to two toppings to add brightness, color or a pop of sunshine to your breakfast bowl. You may want to add some smooth and healthy sliced avocados, crisp pickled red cabbage earthy cilantro, peppers and onions, or even shredded bacon and corn. You can add on a sauce like the spicy Dominican sauce for extra morning heat.
My breakfast bowl started with potatoes, two eggs, red and green peppers, bacon, cheddar cheese blend, topped with cilantro and drizzled with Dominican sauce. This dish has style, color and is hearty. Every bite has energy and flavor. All of the add-ons, no matter what you select complement one another and make a square dish rounded with flavor and attitude. Every bite brings a new taste experience.
If you would rather hold your breakfast with both hands, then you can take all that same flavor and pack it in a spinach burrito and take it to go. Build your breakfast burrito the same way, but they include three eggs. Select your favorite base, protein, cheese, sides and sauce and get it wrapped and grilled to go. My burrito was filled with shredded bacon, pickled red cabbage, corn, melted cheddar cheese blend, and sausage. It was a “two hands needed” burrito that did not disappoint. It was well balanced and filling. I don’t usually eat corn for breakfast but it’s going to be my new favorite thing. The seasoned corn kernels pop in your mouth with summer sweetness and freshness. Pair that with savory bacon and sausage, creamy, fluffy eggs, and gooey cheese and it’s a morning home run.
You can also add on a delicious side of maduros, which are sweet fried yellow plantains, another Dominican staple dish. The outside is beautifully caramelized and when broken open, the sweet, buttery soft flesh peeks through and tastes of sweet banana. After my coffee and a filling breakfast at Villa Verde Dos, I felt energized and ready to take on the day. If you haven’t had a chance to check out their breakfast for yourself, stop by and fuel up.
Now more than ever, it’s time to support all our local restaurants, so make sure to visit your favorites and support them including Villa Verde. The restaurant is available for catering, curbside service, take-out or dine-in. The Arlington Boulevard location is open from 6-11 a.m. for breakfast; lunch and dinner are served from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information call 689-6005, email them at info@myvillaverde.com, or visit www.myvillaverde.com to see the full menu.