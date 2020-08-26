Keeping our bodies healthy and in balance involves more than just diet and exercise. Many of us add supplements like protein shakes, vitamin regimens and plant based products. When we have aches and pains, we tend to reach for synthetic alternatives such as pain relievers and other medicines that can have adverse effects. What if we could tap into natural biorhythms on a cellular level and introduce a natural product? One such plant based product is CBD oil.
CBD has grown in popularity over the last decade. Many people rave about its ability to reduce inflammation, ease aches and pains and reduce stress and anxiety. Today, I will introduce you to Your CBD Store located at 420 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B-1, in Arlington Shoppes. The store has been open for over a year and is owned by Callie Vance, a Greenville native who currently lives outside of Memphis, Tennessee. She has been selling CBD products for over five years and maintains five stores in three states.
Your CBD Store sells SUNMED CBD products, which are all made in the USA with organic, non-GMO ingredients and proprietary terpene blends. They are triple filtered ensuring quality taste. They offer hemp oil, water solubles and edibles, soft gels, tinctures, topical applications, wellness products, cosmetics, smokeable hemp, as well as a variety of products for animals. They offer full spectrum and broad spectrum products. Broad spectrum has no THC at all and full spectrum has less than 0.03 percent of THC.
Before we talk about CBD/hemp oil in your diet, let’s break down what it actually is. It all starts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which helps balance many bodily functions from appetite to mood to sleep function. Our bodies naturally produce their own endocannabinoids, but they can diminish as we age. The cannabis plant produces phytocannabinoids that interact with the endocannabinoid system. CBD is a phytocannabinoid derived from the cannabis and hemp plant, but it’s not marijuana and it won’t cause psychoactive effects.
The simple way CBD works with our body is by blocking the breakdown of our own endocannabinoids, allowing our bodies to use more of what it’s already naturally producing.
Now that you know how this works, let me tell how you can add it to your diet in a tasty way. Let’s start with water soluble CBD oil, which is easily broken down in your favorite beverage from water, coffee, tea, etc. This method provides a faster absorption of the hemp oil. Flavors include natural, strawberry lime, blueberry, piña coloda and grape.
When I visited the store, Callie and I made a delicious Pineapple Aloha Smoothie featuring soluable CBD. Start with 1 cup crushed ice in a blender. Add in a half cup vanilla Greek yogurt, half a sliced banana, a half cup sliced strawberries, a half cup fresh diced pineapple, and a up to 1 milliliter of your favorite flavor of water soluble. For this smoothie, we tried the piña colada one. Blend until smooth and enjoy. It was fresh and had a smooth hint of coconut throughout.
If you don’t want to use water solubles, you would use the traditional oil. It comes in a variety of milligrams and flavors from natural, orange, citrus, grape, mint, cinnamon, strawberry and lemon. Your CBD Store’s educated staff can talk with you about what doses to take based on your conditions and reasons for choosing to add their products to your diet. Using the oil is easy. Just put the dosage under the tongue, hold at least two minutes or longer if possible without eating or drinking anything. For some people, it works immediately, but the average is 3-14 days to notice the results.
For those who prefer to eat their CBD, edible products range from vegan gummy bears, yummy peach or watermelon rings, mouth puckering sour gummies, and CBD infused honey. The honey can be added to your morning yogurt, granola, ice cream, hot tea or it can act as a quick afternoon sweet snack. These are just a few of the CBD products that can be added to your food and water.
For those who are still not sold on CBD products, I encourage you to do your own research, ask lots of questions, and decide if this is a right option for you. I wanted to show you a Hot Dish alternative that maybe you didn’t think of or know existed. I have tried CBD, and for me, I have seen a decrease in my inflammation from arthritis and it has helped me maintain better sleep habits and reduced my stress.
But, remember I am not a doctor, just a food writer that wants to give you lots of options from food to drinks to vitamins. You can stop by their store anytime and try a free sample of the water soluble, oil or a gummy and see if it might be something you will want to use on a regular basis. Your CBD Store is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, you can call (252) 999-5127, stop by and learn more about it, or visit their website, https://cbdrx4u.com
Note: CDB products are not evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. They are not intended for the cure, diagnosis, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease in man or animal. Your CBD Store products are intended to be used as an herbal supplement. Consult your doctor before you quit taking any medications with the intention of replacing them with the natural and holistic option of hemp.