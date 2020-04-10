My musical influences come from a wide range of genres and geographic areas. But a great many of them were introduced, quite loudly, from one corner of our basement on Montclair Drive in Johnson City.
Shortly after we moved into that newly constructed house in 1972, Dad brought home a stereo. It was a giant leap from the old portable record player. This marvel of modern technology — with external speakers, a powerful receiver and separate turntable — introduced my older sister and me to the heyday of high fidelity.
By the end of 1973, my sister’s album collection had added new releases from the likes of the Rolling Stones, Grand Funk Railroad, Rick Derringer, Johnny Winter, Uriah Heep and Elton John.
Sprinkled in for good measure was Dad’s collection of classic country, which included “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s seminal collaborations featuring a variety of country, folk and bluegrass legends. I credit that album with awakening my natural appreciation for the music of my Appalachian roots.
And then my sister brought home John Prine’s 1973 album, “Sweet Revenge.” It was like finding the place you’re supposed to be.
Prine’s songwriting is widely heralded as genius. His lyrics can have a simple, even whimsical tone and construction while speaking directly to your soul. One of my favorite examples of that is from the song “Far From Me,” a hauntingly familiar story of a love grown cold.
Why we used to laugh together
And we’d dance to any old song
Well, ya know, she still laughs with me
But she waits just a second too long
That’s the kind of line that can take you straight back to that long ride home after a date with dreams destroyed. Prine could do that with literally anything common to the human experience.
Since the devastating news of his untimely death at 73 due to complications from the coronavirus, a multitude of stories have described Prine as one of the greatest songwriters of our time. Until recent years, it seemed as if that was a well-kept secret that some of us knew all along.
True art will either grab you right away or grow on you over time or both. I have at least one lifelong friendship that started when he asked, “Have you ever heard of John Prine?”
And I have a lifelong partnership that has endured despite the fact that she fell asleep on my shoulder during a John Prine concert while we were dating. It took a few years, but she eventually came around.
My wife and I have raised three daughters since that Prine show that put her to sleep. None of them ever went to a concert. They might not even recognize the sound of his voice if they heard it through a really nice stereo.
And yet they know all of the words to every standard Prine song, and then some. What a fitting legacy for one of the greatest songwriters of our time.
