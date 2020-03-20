Among my jobs at the community college is managing creative projects for promoting various events and activities. One of many campus events canceled due to the coronavirus was celebration of the International Day of Happiness.
There has been an official Day of Happiness around the world since 2012. That year, the General Assembly of the United Nations proclaimed March 20 the International Day of Happiness, “recognizing the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world and the importance of their recognition in public policy objectives.”
Students, faculty and staff from several areas of the college were scheduled to participate in the Day of Happiness. The marketing staff was to produce posters, social media and news releases to promote the event.
It’s hard to imagine now, but there was even going to be a hugging booth.
That one would be in direct violation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for social distancing. But as of two weeks ago, the campus Day of Happiness celebration was on. Hugs and all.
Work was still being done to promote this event while the realities of a global pandemic were beginning to flood Wall Street.
Watching the stock market and your 401(k) plan free fall together is not a good time to be choosing which smiley faces to put on a poster. But no one ever said graphic design would be easy.
A few days later, when our school and virtually all others closed, the project to promote the campus celebration of happiness was placed on the back burner.
By Wednesday, we knew it was doomed, even though it was never listed in that category.
Cancellations:
- Spring theater production
- Creative Writing Program
- Basketball tournaments
- Commencement exercises
- Day of Happiness
What a depressing bullet point that would have been.
The good news is that even though local events to recognize the International Day of Happiness had to be halted, the day itself went ahead as planned. The sun came up. The birds were in the trees. Life was everywhere.
And the need for social distancing to fight COVID-19 did not change the 2020 theme: Happiness for All, Together.
That’s still an appropriate pronouncement. Despite all the scariness that is happening in the world, we are surrounded with ways to find happiness. It is spring, after all.
In fact, March 20 was chosen so that the International Day of Happiness falls on the vernal equinox, which signifies the beginning of spring.
Spring is a time of hope. And a time to believe in happiness.
Another activity that was on the list for the campus celebration of happiness: Dance for Joy.
That one would be a hard sell on Wall Street, but I watched a video of an Italian woman doing it on her terrace in Sicily last week. Now that can inspire happiness.