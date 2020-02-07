An English professor who encouraged me to pursue a writing career later chastised me for not keeping a journal. “You’re working as a journalist for a newspaper,” she said flatly, “but you don’t keep a journal?”
It was during my first year as a reporter, and I had dropped by her office for a visit. I wanted her to know that I had followed her advice. She wanted me to know that I still had a lot to learn.
More than 30 years later, I still don’t keep a journal. I started one a couple of times but never filled more than the first 20 or so pages of a spiral notebook. The entries tended to be deeply personal thoughts that really should be followed by a book — of matches.
I still have a partial journal from my college days. I hid it in the ceiling of my apartment back then and left it there when I moved out.
Some 30 years later, my brother-in-law, whose mother rented the apartment to me, was remodeling the old house and found my journal. Yikes!
“I sure hope you didn’t read it,” I said when he handed it to me.
“I scanned a couple of pages,” he said. “That was about all I could take.”
We agreed to never speak of it again.
I recently learned that when it comes to keeping a journal, I’m a chip off the old block. A few weeks ago, my mother handed me a journal that my father had started during the first years of his career as a minister.
Although his personal thoughts were not nearly as revealing as my journal entries, he clearly did not intend for anyone to read them.
His name is written in black ink on the cover. In blue ink below, and underlined for emphasis, are the words “Private Journal.”
The blue words, combined with the title page — “Private Journal of Wiley I. Rutledge, Book One” — made my heart race with anticipation. But 12 pages in, Book One was done.
And there never was a Book Two.
Don’t get me wrong. My father wrote volumes of stuff during his lifetime — as have I — but never as an official, deliberate journal.
I love how Dad’s journal even starts with a reference to his long procrastination in taking up the discipline.
“July 22, 1959 — I am rather a long time getting this journal started, but I will not attempt to fill in the past completely. … As of now, I have been in the preaching ministry for about twenty months. It was on the last Sunday in November of 1957 that I accepted the call to the Shady Grove Baptist Church, Rt. 2, Bladenboro, N.C. …”
There’s an entry where he tells about taking my mother “out to White Lake” to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. “Two hotdogs each and a coke,” he wrote. “Not much I guess, but we enjoyed it.”
That’s about as juicy as it gets. The entries are mostly about church business and some of his frustrations as a young pastor. That’s why he didn’t want anyone flipping through the pages.
My college journal had more of a dateless-and-desperate flavor. It has a new hiding place today, but another three decades undisturbed is not likely.
I think I’ll bring it to the next brush-burning on the farm. No sense taking a chance on one of my daughters needing a column idea someday.
