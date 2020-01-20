After-school art
East Carolina University will host after-school art classes beginning next month for grades three-five.
Students will create a variety of two- and three-dimensional media under the instruction of undergraduate art education students, supervised by art education faculty members.
Classes will meet in room 1325 of Jenkins Fine Arts Center from 4-5 p.m. Mondays from Feb. 5 through April 27. Cost is $10 for 10 class sessions. Registration deadline is Jan. 28. Visit http://epay.ecu.edu/arted for registration information.
Library programs
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., will host the following. Visit sheppardlibrary.org or call 329-4581.
The library and its branches will be closed today.
Paws and Relax, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will read with a therapy dog.
Bedtime story hour will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday.
A family event, “If You Give a Pig a Pancake,” will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
A Winter Reading Program for ages 3-12 and 13-18 continues through March 13.
Arts and crafts
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will offer the following classes for children and youth at the Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane.
ABCs of Painting, ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 29-Feb. 19. Cost is $30 for city residents and $45 for others.
Painting Studio, ages 6-12, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 29-Feb. 19. Cost is $30 for city residents and $45 for others.
Learn to Sew, ages 10-15, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 28-Feb. 25. Cost is $50 for city residents and $75 for others.
Addicted to Drawing ages 8-15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 28-Feb. 18. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for others.
Home-school art classes, for ages 6-12, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays or Wednesdays from the week of Jan. 28 through the week of March 3. Cost is $45 for city residents and $68 for others.
Home-school Young Potters Wheel, for ages 10-16, from 9-11 a.m. Mondays from Jan. 27-March 2. Cost is $60 for city residents and $90 for others.
Young Potters Wheel, for ages 10-15, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays from Jan. 27-March 2. Cost is $60 for city residents and $90 for others.
Let it Snow and Valentine’s Clay, ages 3-12, Tuesdays from Jan. 28-Feb. 25. Classes for ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult, will meet from 3-4 p.m., followed by classes for ages 6-12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for others.
Elf House Creations, ages 6-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 30-Feb. 27. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for others.
Clay Castles Workshop, ages 6-12, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 25. Cost is $20 for city residents and $30 for others.
Register at greenvillenc.gov. Call 329-4546.
Tap and ballet
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will offer the following tap and ballet classes for children and youth, beginning next week at Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane. There will be no classes the week of April 13-17.
Classes begin the week of Jan. 27 and continue through the week of April 20. Classes are offered from 4-4:45 p.m. or 4:45-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays. A 5:30-6:15 p.m. class is available Tuesdays or Wednesdays. A class for ages 6-8 is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays.
Cost is $90 for city residents and $135 for others, with an additional $35 costume fee. Register at the Center for Arts & Crafts or call 329-4567.
Read-Aloud Day
World Read-Aloud Day will be held at two locations on Feb. 5. Programs will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., and at 6 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 3040 Evans St. Guest readers including Mayor P.J. Connelly, Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson, will participate in the event. Call 329-4581.
Emerge workshop
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, 404 Evans St., will offer Valentine jewelry making from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 for ages 7 and older, accompanied by an adult. Family members will work together in the metals studio to create one-of-a-kind pendants or earrings. Cost for one adult and one child is $30 for members and $45 for others. Additional family members may participate for $10 each. Call 551-6947 or visit www.emergegallery.com.
Send calendar information to kgrizzard@reflector.com. For more information, call 329-9578.Send calendar information to kgrizzard@reflector.com.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.