Library programs
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., will host the following. Visit sheppardlibrary.org or call 329-4581.
Paws and Relax, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will have a chance to read with a therapy dog.
A make-and-take craft activity will be held from 3:30-4;30 p.m. Thursday.
A Winter Reading Program for ages 3-12 and 13-18 continues through March 13. Participants will receive a free book in exchange for meeting their reading goal.
Kids Night in Nature
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host Kids Night in Nature from 6-9 p.m. Friday for ages 7 and older. Activities, which will include a hike, will be focused on introducing participants to adaptations that animals use to survive at night. Cost is $15 for city residents and $18 for others. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Family Fare
East Carolina University’s Family Fare Series will present “Henry and Ramona” at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Wright Auditorium. The play, performed by ECU’s Storybook Theater, is based on a children’s book by Newbery Award-winning author Beverly Cleary. Tickets are $15. Contact 328-4788 or visit ecu.edu/arts.
Ayden art
Arts and Recreation will offer arts and crafts classes for ages 6 to 12 beginning this month at the Recreation Center, 4354 Lee St.
Classes for ages 6-8 will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 18-April 7. Classes for ages 9-12 will meet from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 19-April 9. Students will gain experience in expressing themselves as they work with colored pencil, watercolors and other media
Cost is $20 for Ayden residents or $30 for others. Register at the center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or online at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com. Call 481-5837.
Story hours
The following children’s story hours are scheduled:
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St.
10 and 11 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Toddler Story Hour
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, Preschool Story Hour
10 and 11 a.m. first and third Monday, Baby & Me @ the Library for 18 months and younger
Farmville Public Library, 3762 W. Wilson St.
10 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, Toddler and Preschool Story Time
11 a.m. Wednesdays, Walkers, Wigglers and Crawlers (babies to 18 months)
Carver Branch Library, 618 W. 14th Ave.
Preschool Story Hour, ages 2-5, 10 a.m. Thursday
East Branch Library, 2000 Cedar Lane.
Preschool Story Hour, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
Winterville Public Library, 2613 Railroad St.
Preschool Story Hour, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m. Monday
10:30 a.m. third Friday, Baby & Me @ the Library
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 3040 Evans St.
11 a.m. Saturday.
Send calendar information to kgrizzard@reflector.com. Call 329-9578.
