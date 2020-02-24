After-school chess
Sheppard Memorial Library and Greenville Chess Club will host after-school chess instruction from 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning this week, at the library, 530 Evans St. Instruction is free and is open to all ages. No experience is necessary. Call 329-4580.
Library programs
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., will host the following. Visit sheppardlibrary.org or call 329-4581.
A Lego program for ages 6-12 will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Friday is the last day to sign up for the Reading Fair.
A Winter Reading Program for ages 3-12 and 13-18 continues through March 13. Participants will receive a free book in exchange for meeting their reading goal.
Dr. Seuss Day!
Generation Y Center, 101 W. 14th St., will host Dr. Seuss Day from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday. The literacy event will include STEM activities, craft stations, Dr. Seuss bingo, a movie room, reading stations and a book giveaway. Call 495-0548.
Emerge classes
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, 404 Evans St., will offer the following classes for children and youth beginning in March. There will be no classes March 9-13 during ECU’s spring break.
Young Artist Exploration, ages 3 and older (potty-trained), 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays from March 4-April 8. The class includes ceramics, sculpture, painting and drawing. Cost is $100 for members and $140 for others.
Handmade and Wheel-turned pottery class, kindergarten and older, 4:15-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays from March 4-April 8. Cost is $63 for members and $103 for others.
Art Fundamentals, kindergarten and older, 4:15-5:45 p.m. Tuesdays from March 3-April 7. Cost is $63 for members and $103 for others.
Call 551-6947 or visit www.emergegallery.com.
Story hours
The following children’s story hours are scheduled:
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St.
10 and 11 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Toddler Story Hour
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, Preschool Story Hour
10 and 11 a.m. first and third Monday, Baby & Me @ the Library for 18 months and younger
Farmville Public Library, 3762 W. Wilson St.
10 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, Toddler and Preschool Story Time
11 a.m. Wednesdays, Walkers, Wigglers and Crawlers (babies to 18 months)
Carver Branch Library, 618 W. 14th Ave.
Preschool Story Hour, ages 2-5, 10 a.m. Thursday
East Branch Library, 2000 Cedar Lane.
Preschool Story Hour, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
Winterville Public Library, 2613 Railroad St.
Preschool Story Hour, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m. Monday
10:30 a.m. third Friday, Baby & Me @ the Library
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 3040 Evans St.
11 a.m. Saturday.
All About Geocaching
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host All About Geocaching from 1-3 p.m. Saturday for ages 7 and older, accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5 for city residents and $8 for others. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Send calendar information to kgrizzard@reflector.com.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.