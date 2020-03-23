Library curbside service
Sheppard Memorial Library and its branches are closed to the public. Sheppard locations offering curbside pickup are the main library, 530 Evans St.; East Branch, 2000 Cedar Lane (also accessible from Laura Lane); and Winterville Branch, 2613 Railroad St. Patrons may call 329-4063, 329-4579 or 329-4376 or email tfulcher@sheppardlibrary.org to have items placed on hold. Library staff will call or email to arrange a time for pickup.
Call 329-4580 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Camps issue postponed
Due to the scheduling changes resulting from coronavirus prevention measures, The Daily Reflector is postponing the publication of the summer camps issue that was scheduled for March 29. A new publication date will be announced. Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
Recreation programs
The city of Greenville has suspended all recreation and parks programs until at least April 6. Registration continues for future programming. Register at greenville nc.gov. Call 329-4546.
Ayden camps registration
Ayden’s Arts and Recreation Department has postponed summer camp registration. New registration dates will be announced. For information, call 481-5837.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.