...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Lady Louisa bellydances with a tambourine during the Grifton Shad Festival in 2022.
It’s time once again for Pitt County’s fishiest festival where food, entertainment and fellowship are available to anyone willing to reel them in.
April 11 marks the beginning of the 51st Grifton Shad Festival with a storytelling contest at the Grifton School Media Center, with the festival itself set to offer rides and other amenities from April 13-15.
Randall Hart, festival president, said that he has met people from as far as Tennessee at the event which celebrates the spring’s return of shad to local fishing holes. The festival is also an opportunity for organizers to give back to local organizations like the Lion’s Club and Shriners Hospitals, Hart said.
Shad will of course be featured heavily, whether the migratory fish which find their way to local creeks are being cooked into stew or tossed through the air.
“I don’t know if fish stew was invented in Grifton but it sure was perfected there,” Hart said.
This year’s festival will feature Saturday night fireworks as well as the annual Shad Festival Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade features participants including Ed’s Dinosaurs Live and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band.
Jean Sugg, co-secretary and treasurer for the festival, said this year volunteers have erected a memorial to Jan Haseley, a Grifton resident who Sugg said spent 40 years of her life supporting the event. Inside of the brick memorial, which will be present at Pitt Street in front of the Shad Shack, will be a time capsule to commemorate the festival and the Haseley’s family commitment to their town.
April 11
Fishy Tales Story Telling Contest: 6 p.m. at Grifton School Media Center:
April 13
Amusement and rides: 5-9 p.m. Wrist bands $18 or family four pack $60