The kids are grown, and their mother and I have gotten rid of the bicycles that they no longer rode. We’ve bought bikes again — for us.
Inspired by our friends Lattie and Carrol Dockery, we’re going to ride the former rails. Our friends are retired and have been traveling around for years riding trails that have been established along old railroad beds and therefore are mostly flat.
I knew about the Tweetsie Trail, which stretches from Johnson City, Tenn., through neighboring Elizabethton on a portion of the old Tweetsie Railroad bed. I did not know that similar trails exist all over the country.
If these trails need marketing help — and apparently they do not — Lattie would be perfect for the job. He’s the kind of real estate agent who can have a conversation with you and talk your neighbor into buying a house.
My younger sister has never met Lattie. After we shared with SueEllen the trail stories from Lattie and Carrol, she and husband John had new bicycles and a Rails-To-Trails Conservancy membership before Sharon and I even knew where to shop.
Bicycle shopping has changed since my dad took me to the Schwinn store and I pedaled out the door on my 10-speed World Traveler. Certain implements once considered standard equipment might now come separately.
The mountain bike I own, for example, did not come equipped with a kickstand. I thought that was crazy, but apparently kickstands are considered extra weight and a possible safety hazard on mountain bikes.
If I still wanted the kickstand, I could have bought one and installed it myself. Why not a removable kickstand as standard equipment?
Maybe the kickstand thing was not a scheme to increase profits. But I get suspicious whenever a product is downsized or a manufacturer implements some kind of “less is more” strategy.
It was years before I realized that five-pound bags of sugar had not become more compacted. Moving to four-pound bags, it was explained, was to soften a sharp rise in sugar prices for consumers.
I still imagine the marketing-boardroom pitch might have been: “What are they going to do? Go out and make their own sugar?”
I’m calling my sister’s bike the Dixie Crystal. It’s a sweet bike, but the pedals came separately. “What are they going to do? Go out and make their own pedals?”
Granted, certain types of bicycle riding call for different types of pedals. One might, for instance, want a racing pedal that requires a special riding shoe. The bike store sells those, too.
Her experience made me wonder if all bike sales have become pedals-optional. When we went shopping, I was prepared to refuse to pay extra for the pedals. “If I wanted a bike without pedals,” I was ready to argue, “I’d buy a scooter.”
It turned out that the bikes we wanted are a variety still sold with pedals as standard equipment. That’s a good thing. They even have kickstands.
But what were we going to do? Go out and make our own tight shorts with the padded behind?
