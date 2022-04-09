A.G. Cox Middle School recently received awards at the state Beta Club convention.

Students were recognized at the April 4 Board of Education meeting. They received awards in the following categories:

  • English/Language Arts: second place, Pranab Mitra and fourth place, Greyson Abel
  • Science: second place, Amaya Pope and fifth place, Divya Vijay
  • Social Studies: first place Grand Champion, Autumn Hoyt
  • Math: first place Grand Champions, Saanvi Kumar and Aaditya Karnekar and second place, Anya Kumar
  • Creative Writing: first place Grand Champion, Mary Beth Wright
  • Sculpture: fifth place, Hayden Lenz
  • Color Photography: second place, Makenzie Lenz
  • 3D design: second place, Jordan Smith and Ian Jones
  • Portfolio: third place, McKenna Brantley, Ava Graham and Amelia Greenberg

Marketing and Communication: third place, Mary Beth Wright, Jordan Smith, Yug Patel, and Rishi Patel

