A.G. Cox wins state Beta Club awards The Daily Reflector Apr 9, 2022 A.G. Cox Middle School recently received awards at the state Beta Club convention.Students were recognized at the April 4 Board of Education meeting. They received awards in the following categories:English/Language Arts: second place, Pranab Mitra and fourth place, Greyson AbelScience: second place, Amaya Pope and fifth place, Divya VijaySocial Studies: first place Grand Champion, Autumn HoytMath: first place Grand Champions, Saanvi Kumar and Aaditya Karnekar and second place, Anya KumarCreative Writing: first place Grand Champion, Mary Beth WrightSculpture: fifth place, Hayden LenzColor Photography: second place, Makenzie Lenz3D design: second place, Jordan Smith and Ian JonesPortfolio: third place, McKenna Brantley, Ava Graham and Amelia GreenbergMarketing and Communication: third place, Mary Beth Wright, Jordan Smith, Yug Patel, and Rishi Patel Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.