In more than two decades as artistic director of Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival, Ara Gregorian experienced his proudest moment in the fall of 2020.
It was not because the music series attracted world-renowned musicians for concerts and master classes. It has done that throughout its history. Gregorian’s satisfaction stemmed from the fact that the Four Seasons managed to continue its mission through a change of seasons brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“During a time when many arts organizations halted their presentation of original concerts and events, we found a way to continue, to flourish and to expand our impact to people throughout the world,” said Gregorian, a distinguished professor in East Carolina University’s School of Music and the founder of Four Seasons.
The festival, which had been forced to cancel programming in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19, adapted its fall format in order to present 12 concerts, 32 special events and 28 master classes online. In addition to making its digital content available to subscribers, it offered hospital patients and physicians access to online concerts.
“Part of every Four Seasons is our community initiative, which is to connect with communities in the ways that we feel like our communities need it most,” Managing Director John Holloway said. “During the pandemic, we’ve partnered with Vidant to offer our entire fall season concerts so people who are there — whether it’s physicians spending longer hours or more stressful hours or it’s patients going through chemotherapy or in the children’s hospital or struggling with COVID — they have access to that music.”
The festival’s winter and spring seasons feature a dozen artists participating in five residencies beginning this month and continuing through May. Concerts will be performed live but without audiences in A.J. Fletcher Music Center on campus and at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh. The series, streamed live on the Four Seasons Digital Concert Hall, plans to transition to limited capacity in-person concerts as restrictions on public gatherings permit. The schedule includes:
Beethoven Project: The First Six, today through Feb. 14.
Gregorian, a violinist/violist who has appeared at New York’s Carnegie Hall, Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center and in major metropolitan cities throughout the world, and pianist Thomas Sauer, a member of the music faculty of Vassar College and the Mannes College of Music, will perform the complete Beethoven Sonatas for Piano and Violin.
A 7:45 p.m. Friday performance will feature Sonata No. 1 for Piano and Violin in D Major, Op. 12 No. 1 and Sonata No. 6 for Piano and Violin in A Major, Op. 30 No. 1.
A 7:45 p.m. Saturday performance will feature Sonata No. 2 for Piano and Violin in A Major, Op. 12 No. 2 and Sonata No. 3 for Piano and Violin in E-Flat Major, Op. 12 No. 3.
A 3 p.m. Feb. 14 concert will feature Sonata No. 4 for Piano and Violin in A Minor, Op. 23 and Sonata No. 5 for Piano and Violin in F Major, Op. 24 “Spring.”
Mozart’s Genius, Feb. 28-March 7
Musicians Hye-Jin Kim, an associate professor of violin at ECU; violist Maria Lambros, a music faculty member at Peabody Conservatory of Music; and Michael Kannen, director of chamber music at Peabody; will join Gregorian in a performance of Mozart’s String Quartet No. 19 in C Major, K. 465 “Dissonance” and Divertimento for String Trio in E-Flat Major, K. 563. Concerts will be held at 7:45 p.m. March 5 and 3 p.m. March 7.
Schumann and Dvorák, March 21-28
Cellist Edward Arron, who is on faculty at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and Jeewon Park, co-artistic director of the Performing Artists in Residence series at the Clark Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, will join Kim and Gregorian to perform the Schumann and Dvorák E-flat major piano quartets. Concerts will be held at 7:45 p.m. March 26 and 3 p.m. March 28.
Thank You Tour, April 26-May 2
Four seasons will celebrate Donor Appreciation Week with live, in-person music. Gregorian and guests will board The Concert Truck, a mobile music venue, to perform outdoor and socially distant miniature concerts in Greenville and Raleigh. Times and locations have not yet been announced.
Beethoven Project: The Final Four, May 9-16
Gregorian and Sauer will perform the complete Beethoven Sonatas for Piano and Violin. Concerts are scheduled for 7:45 p.m. May 14 (Sonatas No. 8 and No. 9) and 3 p.m. May 16 (Sonatas No. 7 and No. 10).
In addition to concerts, the series will include virtual interviews with guest artists, along with interactive question-and-answer sessions.
A winter/spring subscription to all festival events is $120 per household. Individual residency tickets are $40 per household. For more information, visit fourseasons.ecu.edu, call 328-6019 or email fourseasons@ecu.edu.