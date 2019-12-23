While turkey or ham has traditionally taken center stage at holiday meals, some families may find that their students transitioned to a plant-based or meatless diet over the fall semester.
If you’re wondering what to cook, East Carolina University nutrition science students Justin Cefalu and Shay Ernest recently “veganized” four Southern dishes — green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, and quinoa-stuffed squash — that can be served at the holiday table. Student Jackson Dellano provided a vegan sweet potato pie recipe.
“The trend to decrease meat consumption, whether a total lifestyle change or meatless Mondays, is on the rise,” said Michael Wheeler, chair and professor of the Department of Nutrition Science in the College of Allied Health Sciences. “The consensus is that reducing meat intake with a plant-based diet would be a more healthy approach.”
Defining the lifestyle can be tricky. Some follow a strict diet of no animal products including meat, dairy, eggs or seafood. Others may eat dairy and eggs. Pescatarians eat seafood but no meat. There are some who follow a vegetarian diet with the occasional cheat (meat), said Wheeler.
“There is so much nostalgia with Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Cefalu, a chef with a culinary arts degree from Johnson & Wales University and seven years’ restaurant experience followed by military service. “People can still enjoy the foods they like.”
Deena Kayyali of Raleigh, a junior majoring in nutrition and dietetics, has been a vegetarian for three years. “At first, it was for health reasons and then it became more about animals.” She had already cut out most dairy products when she started asking her mother to put meats on the side when she was at home. “She respected me. And I started cooking for myself,” Kayyali said. “Being in school, I’ve found simple ingredients are best. I eat a lot of fresh vegetables and fruit.”
How can families manage the potential stress of catering to non-meat eaters at Thanksgiving and Christmas?
Dr. Ashley Britton, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, said communication is key.
Shay Ernest, a nutrition and dietetics major, pulls vegan quinoa-stuffed squash from the oven.
“If they’re communicating with their parents ahead of time that this is something that they’ve transitioned to and is important to them, then it might give the family time to plan or allow for variation in the menu,” Britton said. “I think issues come up when it is sort of sprung on people at the last minute and the meal has already been planned or prepared. So it comes back to communication.”
And if families don’t want to embrace a vegan diet, that’s OK. “The student can be prepared to bring something separate for themselves,” Britton said. “The same way that they would like for their family to respect their dietary change, they can respect that their family does not want to change theirs.”
Regardless, people are seeing more vegetarian options in the grocery aisles and even fast-food restaurants. “There is so much more opportunity now. Ten years ago, you were buying a lot of processed foods,” said Tara Wind, clinical assistant professor of nutrition science and dietetic internship director. “A lot of foods are naturally vegan and always have been.”
Getting people to try new foods and healthier ways to cook is the aim of a grant-funded cooking class taught by the ECU nutrition science department at the Pitt County Senior Center.
Students Cefalu, Ernest and Rafailia Vogiatzis are hoping to dispel myths about healthy cooking: that it’s expensive, hard to do, or doesn’t taste good. Cefalu said they’ve taught older adults how to make some meals for as little as $2 per serving.
“These are people who grew up eating traditional, Southern food,” Wheeler said. “We’re trying to shift some of those cooking behaviors.”
Cefalu said the group has been receptive. “It’s us coming to them. We find them where they are,” he said. “It’s our way of getting out into the community.”
QUINOA STUFFED ACORN SQUASH
Yield: 4 servings | Total Time: 1 hour | Diet: Vegan
Ingredients
2 acorn squash
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
½ teaspoon salt, divided
½ cup quinoa, rinsed
¼ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup toasted pepitas
¼ cup chopped green onion
¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 clove minced garlic
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400° Cut each acorn squash in half and remove seeds. Place squash cut side up on baking sheet. Drizzle squash with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of salt, rub seasoning in evenly. Flip squash over so cut side is down and bake 30-45 minutes, or until the squash is fork tender. Leave oven on.
Prepare the quinoa while the squash cooks. In a medium saucepan, combine quinoa and one cup of water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat as necessary to maintain a gentle simmer. Simmer, uncovered, until all the water is absorbed, about 12 to 18 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the cranberries. Cover, and let the mixture steam for 5 minutes. Uncover and fluff the quinoa with a fork.
In a medium mixing bowl combine the fluffed quinoa, toasted pepitas, green onion, parsley, garlic, lemon juice, ¼ teaspoon of salt, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Stir together until evenly mixed. If necessary, add additional salt.
Once the squash is fully cooked, flip back over so the cut side is up. Divide the quinoa mixture evenly between the squash halves. Return squash to oven and bake for an additional 15 minutes. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve warm.
Chef notes and tips
Perfect for a vegan main dish; excellent source of complete protein; easily adaptable to fit your taste; for a different flavor, use wild rice instead of quinoa; experiment by swapping the pepitas for pistachios; prep the stuffing the day before to save time; a complex looking dish that is secretly easy to make. Shay Ernest, nutrition and dietetics major.
GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
Yield: 4 servings | Total Time: 30 min | Diet: Vegan
Ingredients
1lb of green beans
1 shallot
4 medium white cap mushrooms
1 clove of garlic
2 Tbl of olive oil
2 Tbl of flour
¾ cup of vegetable stock
1 cup of non-dairy milk substitute
½ cup of fried onions
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
If you are using fresh green beans, cut off the stem and half them. Then, blanch the green beans in salted water for two minutes and shock them in ice water afterward. If you are using canned green beans, then rinse them after opening.
Chop the mushrooms and shallot and mince the garlic.
In a medium sized pot, heat the olive oil and sauté the shallots and mushrooms until golden brown. Once they’re golden brown add the garlic and sauté until the garlic becomes fragrant.
Add the flour to the pot and sauté until all the flour is picked up by the mushrooms and shallot. Then, add the vegetable stock to deglaze. After deglazing, add your choice of non-dairy milk substitute and begin stirring until the sauce thickens. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Once the sauce has thickened, add half the fried onions and green beans, coating them in the sauce. Transfer to a casserole pan and top with the rest of the fried onion.
Bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 15 minutes.
Chef notes and tips:
If you want a healthier crunch instead of fried onions, try slivered almonds; drain and rinse canned green beans (if used); for even more vegetables, add a can or frozen bag of peas and carrots; one-fourth cup red wine and a half cup of vegetable stock is a great way to add richness and depth to the sauce; don’t forget to cut the stems off fresh green beans. Justin M. Cefalu, nutrition and dietetics major.
MACARONI AND CHEESE
Yield: 8 servings | Total Time: 30 min | Diet: Vegan
Ingredients
8oz of Whole Wheat Macaroni
½ of nutritional yeast
1 Tbl of mustard
¼ cup of vegan butter
¼ cup of flour
2-3 cups of non-dairy milk substitute
Salt and pepper to taste
3 Tbl of vegan butter (for crumb)
1 cup of panko bread crumbs (for crumb)
Instructions:
Melt 3 tablespoons of vegan butter and mix it with 1 cup of panko bread crumbs for the crumb and set aside.
Boil 8oz of macaroni until al dente and then shock in an ice bath or cool under running water and set aside.
In a medium pot, melt ¼ cup of vegan butter and then mix it with ¼ cup of flour to create a roux.
After the roux is formed, add 2-3 cups of non-dairy milk substitute (depending on desired thickness) and bring it to a simmer to thicken.
Once it has thickened, add the nutritional yeast, mustard, and salt and pepper to taste. Then, add the macaroni and transfer to a casserole dish
Add the crumb evenly over the macaroni and bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 5-10 minutes or until the crumb turns a golden-brown color.
Inspired by: https://lovingitvegan.com/vegan-cheese-sauce/
Chef notes and tips:
Dijon mustard adds a certain tanginess associated with cheese; apple cider vinegar can be used if you don’t like mustard; for an even healthier pasta alternative to whole wheat macaroni, try pasta made from lentils or black beans; different milk substitutes can alter the flavor of the dish, just be certain you are aware of any nut allergies when using options like cashew or almond; start with a small amount of milk when building the sauce, then gradually add more until you get the consistency you like; it’s much easier to make the sauce thinner than it is to reduce it if you add too much; this recipe is so easy and simple that there’s plenty of room for adding your favorite vegetables like spinach or broccoli.