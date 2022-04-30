FOUNTAIN — A woman who was a healer for her community at a time when doctors here were even more scarce than they are today left a legacy honored by admirers with stories and a new road marker during a celebration earlier this month.
The Town of Fountain on April 16 unveiled the marker for herbalist Emma Dupree, who gained renown for her folk remedies across the country after researchers from East Carolina University’s fledgling medical school made a documentary about her called “Little Medicine Thing” in 1978.
Funded through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation with assistance from the North Carolina Folklife Institute, the new marker stands on Railroad Street at the corner of Mills Street near the home where she grew herbs and made tonics for decades leading up to her death in 1996 at the age of 99.
Relatives and admirers attended the unveiling and remembered the town’s favorite daughter during the fourth Emma Dupree Day celebration at Fountain Presbyterian Church.
“I’m a member of this little church, and when we were trying to think of an Earth Day celebration (several years ago) we thought the original Earth mother was Emma Dupree, so let’s have Emma Dupree day,” said Alex Albright, a Pitt County commissioner and leader in the little town with a population of about 430. “And we try to do it every year the week before Earth Day and we’ve embraced her as the original Earth mother.”
Dupree’s strength came from her strong belief that she was placed on this earth to do good and was given the knowledge of healing because she spent so much time in the woods exploring, wandering and learning about plants, said Jane Rose, pastor of Fountain Presbyterian.
“Then she used these plants to brew them to help people, she became the doctor for this whole community around here, and she never charged anybody because she felt she was simply a vessel and that God was using her through these plants to help others,” said Rose.
Cultural anthropologist Holly Matthews has done field research on traditional health care in Central America and the southern U.S. focusing on African American herbalists. Rather than take the podium she stood right where she sat among the audience and spoke about her experience with Dupree.
She would visit Dupree once or twice a year. Her kitchen was full of jars and pots of things cooking, and Dupree would point out some of them and explain them.
“One thing I wanted to remark on was how generous she was,” said Matthews. “There’s a lot that divides us today in this country, but she was a person who united, and she would treat anybody black, white, rich or poor, and she would share her remedies.”
Matthews met a white woman from Rocky Mount who, as a Bible healer, only used plants from the Bible. The healer pulled out a jar of balsam pear, a subtropical vine that came to this country from West Africa that Matthews had learned about from Dupree. The healer said Dupree gave it to her after she heard about Dupree and went to see her.
“So that sharing of information and incorporating it into one’s practice was truly remarkable,” said Matthews.
Matthews said she remembered Dupree making sassafras tonic and wanting everyone to drink it in the spring because it was a blood purifier and the same thing with eating poke salad. Dupree counseled her visitors to take great care with poke salad because it’s poisonous, but if you eat the young greens after washing them a lot it was thought to be really good as a preventative for ill health, Matthews said.
“I just read last week that they are now researching the compounds of the poke plant for its antitumor properties,” said Matthews. “So a lot of what she learned from practical experience is still today the sources of our medicines, and we kind of forget that sometimes because we just see (medicines) coming out of a bottle and we don’t know their plant origins.”
Herbalist Joni Torres, a Fountain resident and director of the Pitt County Community Garden, shared with guests herbs like basil, lemon verbena, lavender, mint and red hibiscus and explained how they can be grown and used for different purposes. Red hibiscus originated in Africa but now there are Asian and Caribbean versions of it. Growers harvest the flower and dry it to make tea, cook with it, eat it raw and make curries with it.
“It is a really great tropical plant, and every year you have to save the seeds because it’s not something commonly found in the nurseries. And I think that Emma Dupree would have approved of this plant,” said Torres, who encouraged the audience to grow some of their own plants and brought pamphlets and materials for them to take home.
Dupree’s knowledge and generosity earned her fame far and wide, said Walter Shepard, founding director of Health Service Research at ECU Brody School of Medicine and one of the producers of “Little Medicine Thing” in 1978. He said a simple Google search of Dupree’s name will produce a wealth of material. “You could literally spend a week reviewing all of the articles and tributes to Emma Dupree.”
A group called the Aspiring Sisters in Herbal Education in Stone Mountain Georgia named their Earth Day festival in honor of Emma Dupree, he said. Outside of Nashville, Tennessee, The Healing Oracle Herbal Apothecary has an academy of herbal education with an Emma Dupree scholarship fund. Sunshine Botanicals outside of Atlanta, Georgia, honored her in its tribute to women in herbal medicine in February and a Mountain Rose Herbs in Eugene, Oregon, recognized her in 2021 in a blog called “Living In the Legacy of African American Healers.”
She was famous even before the internet, Shepard said. The Tulsa World newspaper in Oklahoma published an article headlined “Herbalist, 94, Let’s Nature Heal” about Dupree that is cited nearly as much as Little Medicine Thing, he said. Last year Pamela Sumners of St. Louis, Missouri, wrote a poem about her, “Granny Woman Emma Dupree 1897-1992,” published in a quarterly literary magazine called “Halfway Down The Stairs.”
Shepard came to ECU in 1975 to work on securing accreditation for the medical school. The scarcity of doctors in the region was a chief concern and central to their mission, he said. “I helped set up a number of rural health centers, I recruited doctors through the National Service Corps and other means, but I was curious: If there was such an acute shortage of health professionals in eastern North Carolina, what do people do? And I found that they would go to their neighbors,” said Shepard.
At the time people would go to pharmacists who were doing a lot of doctoring, they would go to publications, and they also went to people like Dupree, natural healers, and some of them were legitimate rootworkers who mixed a lot of different beliefs together, he said. He wanted to find out firsthand what was going on and had the opportunity to come to Fountain, knock on Dupree’s door and, consequently, spent hours listening and learning from her.
During the filming process, Dupree never asked for anything in return but he would bring her rock candy, jars and interesting-looking containers, Shepard said. They talked about Seven Springs in Duplin County where a resort stood from 1881 to 1941 and people would go and take to the healing waters. Her father took her there when she was a child and she hadn’t been back since she was 14. So on one of his trips to Duplin County, he stopped by the site, got water from the springs and brought it to her in a gallon jug. She danced a jig she was so happy, he said.
“We did the filming in the summer and it was very hot,” said Shepard. “We started off the first part of the video on the front porch, which many of you have your own recollection of sitting with Ms. Emma, and that’s how we introduced the video.”
Shepard said they then walked around the yard where she identified the different herbs she was growing, “and if you watched her walking around her yard in that pretty yellow dress she was moving like she was 20 years old,” he said.
“Emma mentioned a man from Greenville who was referred to her and she gave him one of her tonics. He came back later after a subsequent visit with his Greenville physician and his blood pressure was much improved,” said Shepard. “What he did not mention to his doctor was the fact he was no longer taking the prescribed medication but instead he was taking her tonic.”
Part of the reason he wanted to make the documentary was to use it as a teaching mechanism for the medical students and residents and others so they can see there is another whole world of health care provision that is going on around them that they needed to be aware of. “I visited with that man and that was a true accounting of what she told me,” said Shepard.
“I’ve never heard her refer to herself other than Little Medicine Thing, and I said that’s the perfect title for the documentary,” said Shepard. To put what she was doing in perspective, Shepard said she wasn’t a random folksy healer: she worked side by side with physicians.
“If you listen to the video she has an incredible medical vocabulary that exceeds anything that an average layperson would have ever picked up. So she was using terminology and practices that were not uncommon to the medical practice late 19th early 20th century,” said Shepard.
Shepard said he asked her for every medical word she knew, wrote each on a flashcard, sat them in front of her, and she was able to give him an entire outline of a medical belief system that had an incredible logic associated with it. “So it was not just a random mess she was talking about, it was logically constructed and it made perfect sense,” said Shepard.
Shepard said he was appreciative of the Fountain community embracing her and her legacy, and said the marker was the most beautiful roadside recognition he’d ever seen.
Dupree’s granddaughter, Veronica D. Newton, said that her grandmother had a wide and heavy impact on the community and that she’s so proud of her and to be a part of her legacy. “Everyone flocked to her when they had ailments because she knew all the herbs for any ailment,” Newton said. “They had confidence in her and evidently that was part of what helped them be healed.”
Veronica V. Newton, Dupree’s great-granddaughter, thanked everyone for sharing their experience and honoring her matriarch.
“This has been very insightful and overwhelming,” she said. “Just knowing the impact that she made on the community is heartwarming, and the family is delighted to hear the other people’s stories and the impact she made is really wonderful.”