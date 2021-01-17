Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Jimmie, a medium-size, adult male terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Benji, a large, adult male German shepherd mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment only for adoptions. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Sissy, a medium-size, female terrier mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Frostine, a long-haired, female gray and white cat.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com.
Cats: female, silver tabby; male, long-haired black; female, black and white; female, long-haired gray and white.
Kittens: female, long-haired gray tabby; male, brown tabby; male, smoke gray; female, silver tabby; female, black; female, tortoiseshell; male, black; male, marble tabby; female, tuxedo; female, dilute calico.